Kylie Jenner revealed that she and Travis Scott’s baby is no longer named Wolf and shared that ‘we just really didn’t feel like it was him.’. Kylie Jenner revealed some big news about her one-month-old’s name. While she initially revealed her baby boy’s name was Wolf Jacques Webster, that is no longer the case. The mom of two took to her Instagram Story to share the big news. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she revealed. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO