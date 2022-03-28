ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Classes resume for Proviso High School District 209 after lengthy teachers strike

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
MAYWOOD (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Classes resumed Monday morning in Proviso Township High School District 209 after a three-week teachers strike which started March 4th.

Students lost nine class days that were sandwiched between a couple of scheduled days off and spring break, which was last week. The teachers and school district arrived at a three-year tentative deal during spring break.

Now, 4,200 students and 300 teachers, counselors and other staffers are back to finish the school year.

“I’m glad that they’re going back. I think it’s time to get to work, time to put the focus on the students but I do understand where the teachers are coming from. They want to be treated better,” said Brannon Young, the father of a senior at Proviso East.

Young’s son, Brannon Jr. is glad to be back.

“I just think it was like real crazy, like. It’s weird to have that little random time that random break, it was kind of like weird, but I’m ready to get back and ready to just graduate already. Just get it over with,” Brannon Jr. said.

Karla Goff’s 15-year old daughter is a freshman at Proviso East and is pleased the teachers strike is over.

“I believe they deserved what they wanted. I supported the teachers. I had my mask and my t-shirt (that) I had someone to make to support the teachers,” said Goff.

The teachers union membership and the school board still need to vote on the tentative agreement to make it official.

