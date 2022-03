LIMA — There will be a state-wide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 23. All 50 sirens in Allen County will be tested on that date. Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week runs through Saturday. People are advised that it is a good time to be sure that emergency preparedness plans are in place for severe weather as well as fire or other emergencies that might be experienced at home or at work.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO