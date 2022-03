MARTVILLE, NY – Vincent E. “Vinnie” McEwen, 59, of Martville, New York, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at home. He was born May 19, 1962 in Fulton to Edward and Jeanne McEwen, Sr. Vinnie was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School and was employed for several years until his retirement from the Laborer’s Local #633, Syracuse. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the American Legion Prior Stock Post, Hannibal and the Fairdale I.O.O.B. Club. Vinnie enjoyed playing golf, watching NASCAR and was a loyal fan of Dale Earnhardt.

MARTVILLE, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO