Jhancarlos Gonzalez Takes First Place at Phxam 2022

The Uvalde Lobos were to play the Gonzales Lady Apaches in Class 4A bi-district soccer competition Friday night at San Antonio. See the Uvalde Leader-News Facebook page for results. The winner of the Uvalde-Gonzales bi-district match will advance to play the bi-district winner between the Boerne Greyhounds and the Austin...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big night over in Calallen Tuesday as the Wildcats' baseball and softball teams each got first place wins over Alice. The third-ranked 'Cats baseball team got a 10-0 shutout win from lefty ace Justin Lamkin. The Texas A&M-commit had 15 strikeouts and allowed just one hit, a drag bunt single in the 4th.
Comments / 0