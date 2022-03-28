Jhancarlos Gonzalez Takes First Place at Phxam 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big night over in Calallen Tuesday as the Wildcats' baseball and softball teams each got first place wins over Alice. The third-ranked 'Cats baseball team got a 10-0 shutout win from lefty ace Justin Lamkin. The Texas A&M-commit had 15 strikeouts and allowed just one hit, a drag bunt single in the 4th.

