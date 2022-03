It's no secret that Andrea Denver has lived quite an exciting life. From his high-profile work as a professional model to his rumored relationship with the one and only Madonna — and even the time he rubbed elbows with The Real Housewives of New York City's very own Kelly Bensimon — the Winter House and Summer House roomie has definitely amassed more than a few memorable experiences with celebs over the years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO