Entertainment

Must Watch: William Monerris’s ‘DarkII’ Part

The Berrics Canteen
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAugustin Giovannoni dropped a new edit featuring William Monerris and...

theberrics.com

HollywoodLife

Quincy Jones’ Kids: Meet His 7 Children, Including Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones III

The legendary music producer is the proud papa of six daughters and one son. Find out more about his incredible brood here!. Quincy Jones is an absolute legend in the music industry. The 89-year-old Chicago native is responsible for some of the biggest songs by such iconic performers as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Michael Jackson. His work as a composer, writer and producer earned him a whopping 80 Grammy nominations, with 28 wins. He’s even been nominated for an Oscar on seven occasions! Hitting the high note time after time has allowed the former jazz musician to achieve a massive net worth of $500 million!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘BMF’: Leslie Jones Joins Season 2 Cast Of Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones has been tapped for a key recurring role in the upcoming second season of Starz’s BMF, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star). She is the latest in a growing list of strong female characters in Season 2, including La La Anthony, who was recently upped to series regular, along with new series regular Kelly Hu and Christine Horn, who recurs. Jones will play Federal Agent Tracy Chambers. Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
EW.com

Ciara joins The Color Purple movie musical as adult version of Halle Bailey's Nettie

The Color Purple movie musical has enlisted Ciara's platinum-certified vocal chops. EW can exclusively reveal that the "Goodies" and "Level Up" performer has joined the cast of producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple musical stage production. The 36-year-old will star as the adult version of Nettie, with fellow recording artist and The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey previously announced as portraying the younger version of the character.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Dexter' Star Michael C. Hall Addresses That 'New Blood' Episode Surprise (Exclusive)

Dexter: New Blood might have wrapped up this past January leaving fans shocked and saddened by the antihero's ultimate fate, but it was the show's decision to play one of his band's songs during the end credits of one particular episode that left series star Michael C. Hall just as surprised as audiences. During the end credits of the series' fifth offering titled "Runaway," the twisty episode's conclusion was followed by credits featuring the song "Ketamine," written and sung by Hall with his band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum — the avant-indie supergroup with Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'Downton Abbey': Get an Official Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'A New Era' (Exclusive)

Ahead of Downton Abbey: A New Era’s debut in theaters on May 20, ET has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming sequel thanks to a peek inside the all-new official film companion. Written by Emma Marriott, who authored the companion for the franchise’s first movie, the new book captures the lavish and sprawling world of the Crawley family and their household staff.
MOVIES
Complex

Watch Keke Palmer in This Exclusive ‘Alice’ Clip

Quiet as its kept, 2022 might be Keke Palmer’s year. Before her work in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear and Jordan Peele’s Nope drops later this year, she plays the titular role in Alice, a thriller written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Palmer’s Alice is a young woman born into slavery...only it’s 1973. She doesn’t know that initially, but when she finds out? Run.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'The Tourist's Romance Makes the Show a Must-Watch

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Tourist.HBO Max’s amnesia thriller The Tourist is the unseen gem more people should know about. Co-produced by Australian service Stan, UK’s BBC One and HBO Max, the thriller sees Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan in the leading role of an Irish man who winds up in rural Australia with no memory of who he is and how he got there. There’s plenty to love about the series, from its brisk pace to its tongue in cheek comedy and its modern interpretation of old school crime thrillers and their stoic leads. However, one of the most pleasant aspects of the series is the surprisingly tender romance between Dornan’s The Man/Elliot and Danielle Macdonald’s Constable Helen Chambers.
TV SERIES
The Berrics Canteen

Lee Smith Interviewed On ‘The Nine Club’

‘The Nine Club’ interviewed Lee Smith for episode 222, discussing meeting Karl Watson at age 13, and going to Embarcadero for the first time; staying with Mark Gonzales and getting on ATM Click; filming for the FTC video A Fine Line Between Love & Haight; skating for Menace; filming for the City Stars video Street Cinema and then turning pro for the brand; riding for Santa Cruz; moving to Barcelona; and getting into oil painting. Watch the 2 1/2 hour-long episode, above!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

After Three Years Of Searching, Swedish Man Captures Jaw-Dropping Footage Of White Moose

What is this, Narnia? Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon. This throwback to this 2017 video that perfectly encapsulates one of those experiences. According to The Washington Post, nature lover Hans Nilsson chased […] The post After Three Years Of Searching, Swedish Man Captures Jaw-Dropping Footage Of White Moose first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Berrics Canteen

Watch ‘The Skate Show’ Live at 4PM Pacific on Caffeine!

You’re invited! Come to The Berrics today at 3pm. The first 50 people at The Berrics get to skate with our special guest host for ‘The Skate Show’ Chris Cole, who will be hosting a LIVE Battle Royale to cap off the program. If you can’t make it in person then make sure to tune in to the live stream of The Skate Show on the free Caffeine app.
SPORTS
The Independent

Bridgerton season 2: Cast, trailer, plot – everything we know

After over a year of waiting, Bridgerton season two is finally here.The first season of the hit show arrived on Netflix on Christmas Day 2020, and proved to be one of the streaming giant’s most popular original series. The eight-part first season followed two high-society families as their daughters enter the competitive marriage market in Regency-era London.It starred Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings, who has not returned for the latest series, and Phoebe Dynevor as debutant Daphne Bridgerton.Below is everything we know about the return of Bridgerton and what’s next for everyone’s favourite debutantes. Prepare the carriages,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Neon Buys Rights To Dorothy Baker Novel ‘Cassandra At The Wedding’; Sets Sarah Delappe To Adapt

Click here to read the full article. Neon has picked up rights to Dorothy Baker’s 1962 novel Cassandra at the Wedding and has set Sarah DeLappe to adapt for the screen. The book follows Cassandra Edwards, a graduate student at Berkeley: gay, brilliant, nerve-wracked, and miserable. At the beginning of the novel, she drives back to her family ranch in the foothills of the Sierras to attend the wedding of her identical twin, Judith, to a nice young doctor from Connecticut. Cassandra, however, is hell-bent on sabotaging the wedding. DeLappe wrote Bodies, Bodies, Bodies for A24, which recently premiered at SXSW. She...
MOVIES

