Must Watch: William Monerris’s ‘DarkII’ Part

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Tourist.HBO Max’s amnesia thriller The Tourist is the unseen gem more people should know about. Co-produced by Australian service Stan, UK’s BBC One and HBO Max, the thriller sees Fifty Shades of Grey’s Jamie Dornan in the leading role of an Irish man who winds up in rural Australia with no memory of who he is and how he got there. There’s plenty to love about the series, from its brisk pace to its tongue in cheek comedy and its modern interpretation of old school crime thrillers and their stoic leads. However, one of the most pleasant aspects of the series is the surprisingly tender romance between Dornan’s The Man/Elliot and Danielle Macdonald’s Constable Helen Chambers.

