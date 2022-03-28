Must Watch: William Monerris’s ‘DarkII’ Part

Click here to read the full article. Neon has picked up rights to Dorothy Baker’s 1962 novel Cassandra at the Wedding and has set Sarah DeLappe to adapt for the screen.
The book follows Cassandra Edwards, a graduate student at Berkeley: gay, brilliant, nerve-wracked, and miserable. At the beginning of the novel, she drives back to her family ranch in the foothills of the Sierras to attend the wedding of her identical twin, Judith, to a nice young doctor from Connecticut. Cassandra, however, is hell-bent on sabotaging the wedding.
DeLappe wrote Bodies, Bodies, Bodies for A24, which recently premiered at SXSW. She...
Comments / 0