Former Panthers HC John Fox back in NFL with Colts

By Anthony Rizzuti
 1 day ago
A little over a month ago, the Indianapolis Colts brought ex-safety Mike Mitchell—a name familiar to Carolina Panthers fans—onboard their coaching staff. And if that name is familiar to the folks back in Charlotte, then this one should really ring a bell or two.

As announced by the organization early Monday afternoon, former Panthers head coach John Fox has been hired as the Colts’ senior defensive assistant. This’ll mark Fox’s return to the NFL after a four-year hiatus.

The 67-year-old was last on a sideline back in 2017, the final campaign of his three-season stint atop the Chicago Bears staff. He coached Chicago to a combined 14-34 mark following a largely successful run with the Denver Broncos, where he went 46-18 while leading the team to an appearance in Super Bowl XLVIII.

But before all of that, of course, was his almost decade-long stay in Carolina. Over his nine years as Panthers head coach, Fox helped bring the young franchise to heights it had never reached prior to that point.

In just his second season, Fox led Carolina to an 11-5 mark and a trip to Super Bowl XXXVIII—the first in its history. There, they’d come up heartbreakingly short to the New England Patriots, 32-29, in one of the game’s greatest bouts for the Lombardi Trophy.

Fox will now try to help the Colts capture another Lombardi of their own, joining Frank Reich (another former Panther) in a contentious AFC.

