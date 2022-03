Katy Perry just had to say something when fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan messed up the lyrics to one of her songs. It all began during last week’s episode of the ABC singing competition show when Katy, Luke and Lionel Richie had a little bit of downtime in between auditions for season 5 (the show’s 20th season overall). While Katy was enjoying a hot beverage, Luke shot up from his seat singing her 2010 hit song "Firework." Before the country music star got too far into the uplifting anthem though, Katy stopped him and clarified that he was singing the wrong lyrics.

