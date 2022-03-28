ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiʻi Coral Restoration Efforts Improved Through Student Research

Cover picture for the articleAt least for one species, a study led by University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa student researchers found that exposing coral larvae to warmer temperatures didn’t improve its survival later in its life. According to a press release from UH-Mānoa, the student researchers exposed rice coral larvae...

