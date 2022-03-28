ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma Police Arrest Man with Gun

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePetaluma police arrest a man in possession of a firearm who is prohibited from having a gun....

CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Police Release Photo Of Gas Station Robbery Suspect; Do You Know This Man?

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a surveillance video photo Saturday morning, hoping to locate a suspect who robbed a Lakeville Highway gas station. Petaluma police said officers were dispatched to USA Gas on Lakeville Highway to investigate a reported robbery at approximately 10:46 p.m. Friday. A store employee told police that a male adult entered the store and approached the cash register. The suspect then ordered the employee to open the cash register where he stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect left shortly thereafter on foot toward Casa Grande Road. During the incident, the suspect told the employee that he had gun. The suspect was described as a black male adult approximately 30 years old, wearing a dark hooded jacket and a gold/red 49ers facemask. Anyone with information related to this case, including the identity of the suspect was encouraged to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.
PETALUMA, CA
Salina Post

Salina man arrested in alleged road-rage incident with gun

A local man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at two teens while driving in west-central Salina late Saturday afternoon. Two Saline County teens - 17 and 18 years of age - told police they were driving northbound in the 600 block of S. Broadway Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Saturday when another vehicle pulled alongside and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at them, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
SALINA, KS
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KTVU FOX 2

San Ramon police say missing runaway teens are talking with others on social media

SAN RAMON, Calif. - UPDATE: Police say the two missing teens have been found. San Ramon police said Sunday they are still searching for two missing runaway teenagers. In an update to their investigation, officials said the two teens, 16-year-old Marybel "Ruby" Gonzalez and 14-year-old Aaminah "Mina" Khan, are still missing. They said they believe both remain in good health based on recent sightings, and communication with other local youth via social media.
SAN RAMON, CA
#Police#Glock
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
KRON4 News

Police arrest 4 teens in connection with robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – Police arrested four teens Friday afternoon in connection with a robbery and two burglaries, after a brief, high-speed pursuit in the Embarcadero neighborhood. Police from the city’s southern station responded to a 4:10 p.m. report of a robbery in the area of Terry A Francois Boulevard and Mission Bay Boulevard. Upon […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTVQ

Man arrested after drugs, money and guns found

According to the Frankfort Police Department, Dante S. Morris was arrested on March 14th, after the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant at 531 Poa Drive. According to police, officers seized a large amount of narcotics, including Cocaine, Ecstasy, Vape Pens, Marijuana, as well as money and firearms. Morris is...
FRANKFORT, KY
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
Waterloo Journal

“Vaccinated”, Woman pulled a gun on another driver because she was enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19

The 33-year-old woman reportedly pulled a gun on another driver on Sunday because she was so enraged by his bumper sticker, which declared the man had been vaccinated against COVID-19. The woman started honking her car horn after she saw the man’s “Vaccinated” bumper sticker and even throwing water bottles at his vehicle while both were stopped a red light. The victim reportedly captured the whole incident on video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Manteca Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Mother-In-Law

MANTECA (CBS13) – A Manteca man is accused of fatally shooting his mother-in-law. On Saturday night, Daniel Escobar, 49, left his home in the 28000 block of S. Airport Way after having an argument with his wife. The next day, Escobar returned home to pick up his belongings, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:30 p.m., Escobar was reportedly at the back of the house when he allegedly fired a shot, rushed through the house, and out of the front door, his wife told authorities. Escobar’s wife went to the back of the home and found her mother suffering from a gunshot wound, then called 911. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. While deputies were still at the scene, Escobar returned to the home and was arrested. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for murder.
MANTECA, CA

