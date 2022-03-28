ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage after joke aimed at actor’s wife

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ee1X8_0es5GTUq00

The entertainment world is buzzing Monday from one of the most bizarre and stunning Oscar moments ever, with best-actor nominee Will Smith smacking Chris Rock in the face on the Dolby Theatre stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock was on stage Sunday night to present the Oscar for best documentary feature, but he peppered in some jokes, including one referencing Pinkett Smith’s bald head, suggesting she would be starring in a sequel to “G.I. Jane.”

Pinkett Smith has talked in the past about having a hair-loss condition. And her husband, who initially appeared to laugh at the quip, didn’t take it well.

Smith, who was seated in the front of the theater, walked onto the stage and smacked Rock, in a move that initially drew some laughs from the crowd, believing it was a pre-planned comedy skit. But Smith stalked back to his seat, then sternly screamed at Rock twice, telling him to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

The audience then fell into a stunned silence.

Rock went on to present the award amid an awkward silence inside the Dolby Theatre.

Later in the show, Smith returned to the Oscar stage when he won the prize for best actor for his performance in “King Richard,” portraying the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith said to begin his acceptance speech, drawing nervous laughter from the audience.

Fighting back tears, he later added, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to my fellow nominees.” He also appeared to express sorrow for his actions overshadowing the success of the film.

“I want to be a vessel for love,” he said. “I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena … and the entire Williams family for trusting me with your story. That’s what I wanted to do, I wanted to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern.”

He also said later, “I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. … Love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith never mentioned Rock in his acceptance speech, which he ended by saying, “Hopefully the Academy invites me back.”

Smith said fellow best-actor nominee Denzel Washington had given him some appropriate words: “Denzel said to me at your highest moment be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.”

Smith did not speak to reporters in the backstage press room after his Oscar win.

After the show ended, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences posted on its Twitter page, “The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement saying that Rock had declined to pursue any charges against Smith.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” according to the department. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs briefly addressed the situation when he took the stage immediately after the slapping incident to introduce a 50th anniversary celebration of “The Godfather.”

“Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Amy Schumer Rocks Fitted SKIMS Catsuit & Jokes She’s An ‘Unpaid Model’: Photos

Amy Schumer is loving her SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian proudly showed off her figure in a fitted beige catsuit. Amy Schumer is a fan of Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS! The 40-year-old comedian rocked the newly released “All In One” catsuit in a beige Sienna tone in posts shared to her Instagram story on Friday, March 18. The blonde flashed a peace sign at the camera as she channeled Kim K with a pair of champagne colored sunglasses. Never one to miss a beats, Amy couldn’t help but crack a joke: “@Skims model unpaid or hired” she posed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Rock On#The Dolby Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Will Smith Just Apologized to Chris Rock For Slapping Him Amid Reports He Could Lose His Oscar

Click here to read the full article. Social media users saw Will Smith’s apology to Chris Rock shared on Instagram, just hours after the Academy condemned Smith for smacking Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Smith, 53, issued a lengthy statement on March 28, 2022, where he apologized for striking Rock, 57, while the comedian was on stage presenting the Academy Award for Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith’s statement began. “Jokes at my expense are a part...
CELEBRITIES
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy