'Celebrating Springtime' in Fremont

FREMONT — “Celebrating Springtime” will be held May 6 at Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Join other gardeners for an interesting day learning about seasonal gardening and how to attract butterflies, sponsored by Ohio Association of Garden Clubs (OAGC). Besides two speakers, there will be a judged flower show, raffles, native plants for sale, sales tables, vendors and door prizes, plus breakfast treats to begin the day and a lunch at noon.

Doors open at 8:30 am. and sales tables open at 9. Flower show entries until 9:45 am.

Contact Helen Duquette, duquette1234@gmail. com for flower show schedule.

The morning session speaker is Ashley Kulhanek, M.S., educator, agriculture and natural resources, OSU Extension Services presenting “Making Sense of Seasonal Changes in Your Garden.” Learn how to deal with the ebb and flow of bloom, insects and weather. Have flowers each month. Recognize the perfect time to plan and plant your beds. Stop destructive insects and diseases promptly.

The afternoon session speaker is Julie Ibarra, education coordinator, National Ladies Homestead Gathering, with information on “Native Plant Powerhouses in Attracting Butterflies and Moths.”

Learn how to have flying 'flowers' all year, what attracts them and where to plant it. Find the connection plants and insects have with each other, what is needed for food and what is planted for egg laying. To build a garden for colorful insect friends, the speaker will have native plants to buy.

Send money and registration information (name and phone number) to Helen Duquette, 4335 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont, Ohio 43420, or call 567-201-7825,