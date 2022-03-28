ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

By Matty Willz
 18 hours ago

Before we get started it’s probably a good idea for everyone to let out a long, relaxing ‘wooosah’.

Did it help? Probably not, but the homie Will Smith definitely didn’t complete that infamous exercise before calmly slapping the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth at the 2022 Academy Awards.

But what most fans don’t understand is that this isn’t the first time Rock has made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though I have a funny feeling that it may be the last.

After the slap heard around the world, many wondered if there was some dark history between Will and Chris that would’ve prompted such a violent outburst. Let’s break it down.

Back in 2016, at the same award ceremony, Chris Rock was hosting. At the time the ‘#OscarsSoWhite’ trend was in full effect. Several celebrities and followers on social media didn’t appreciate the lack of diversity at the award ceremony and decided to protest. Both Will and Jada boycott the show, and Rock, of course, turned it into a joke.

Strike one.

The line about the Smiths happens around the 2:50 mark.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” Rock quipped during the opening monoluge. “I wasn’t invited.”

In 2018 Will showed some love to his ex-wife, Sheree Zambino, who’s the mother of his oldest son, on social media. Rock left a comment confessing that Will must “have a very understanding wife”.

Strike two.

And then last night happened. For Mr. Rock it looks like three strikes and a slap to the face my boy!

The point is, Chris Rock has made several remarks about Jada Pinkett Smith over the years. No one is condoning violence, and of course, Will lacked professionalism in his approach. But is there something going on between Rock and the Smiths that we just don’t know about?

Perhaps. Or perhaps we’ll never really get to the bottom of it.

But one thing’s for sure, it looks like Jaden Smith – Will and Jada’s son – is rocking with his dad on this one.

Who’s side are you on in this Will Smith/Chris Rock fiasco?

Comments / 0

ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Popculture

Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry Talked to Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap at the Oscars

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars Sunday night, Smith was approached by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who appeared to be comforting Smith during the commercial break after the altercation. According to Variety, Washington and Perry were seen talking to Smith, who slapped Rock after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. It was also reported that Smith's publicist, Meredith O. Sullivan, came by at the commercial break to have a discussion. Additionally, Oscar producer Will Packer also visited Smith before the King Richard star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad, Richard Williams.
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: "We're Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him"; 'The View' Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC's The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith "overreacted," Joy Behar commenting that "comedians are in danger everywhere," Ana Navarro decrying "men behaving badly" and Sunny Hostin describing Smith's "toxic masculinity" as "not a show of love [but] a show of violence." "I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up," Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Joked 'You Can't Invite' Him & Jada Pinkett Smith 'Nowhere' Amid Chris Rock Drama

The 'King Richard' star seemed to make a joke on his Instagram around the same time that his viral slap took place. Will Smith, 53, made a joke about him and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, right around the time that he smacked Chris Rock, 57, on-stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday March 27. The actor left a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post of he and his wife showing off their outfits, where he quipped, "You can't invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere!!"
Bossip

Ma'am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock's Follicle Faux Pas "You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!"

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night's slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock's mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada's condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
The Independent

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer joke about Leonardo DiCaprio and his 'girlfriends' draws gasps

Amy Schumer took aim at Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening monologue at the oscars.Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall hosted this year's ceremony, starting with a speech in which they made jokes aimed at The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons and Samuel L Jackson.After Sykes and Hall left the stage, Schumer made quips about King Richard and Being the Ricardos. However, her joke about Don't Look Up drew the biggest gasps, due to her comments about lead actor, DiCaprio."Leonardo DiCaprio is doing so much for the planet," Schumer said, adding: "He will leave it in a better shape...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch Will Smith Slap Chris Rock Uncensored

Aside from the winners of different categories and Beyonce's performance, another highlight of the Oscars was the slapping incident between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, which instantly went viral. If you haven't watched the viral altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock yet, check the video below:. In the...
TMZ.com

Sheila Bridges Calls Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock a 'Loss All Around'

While everyone's busy choosing sides after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock ... Sheila Bridges says she's disappointed in both of 'em, because their actions reinforced stereotypes about Black men. The interior designer famously suffers from alopecia, something she discussed one-on-one with Chris for his 2009 documentary "Good Hair" -- but...
