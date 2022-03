SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers scored three runs in the first inning and five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-1 lead, yet saw the No. 9 nationally-ranked Texas State Bobcats score the next 12 runs of the contest to defeat the Chanticleers 13-9 in Sunday’s rubber match at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO