Three Undergraduate Scientists and Engineers Named 2022 Goldwater Scholars

By Duke Today Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Duke University undergraduates nominated for the Barry M. Goldwater Scholarship have won the federally endowed award that encourages students to pursue careers in the fields of mathematics, the natural sciences and engineering. Ella Gunady, Aditya Paul and Tanner Zachem are among 417 students awarded Goldwater Scholarships on Friday...

