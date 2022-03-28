ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

About That Car: 2022 Mazda3

Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 20 hours ago

DETROIT – Mazda added a 2.5-liter turbo that will deliver 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque to its lineup. We had the Mazda3 Hatch but make no mistake this may have been a hatchback, but it was a hatchback in form only. This car sat low to...

dallasweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
FOX2Now

The best gas mileage SUVs

( ) – The EPA fuel economy ratings of an SUV have a big impact on its affordability. A rise in gas prices takes a bite out of your wallet, but when a vehicle has better fuel economy, that bite is easier to manage. While SUVs don’t provide the same fuel economy as sedans, there are plenty of models with relatively good mpg ratings that still offer the cargo space and roomy interiors SUVs are known for. These include gas, hybrid models, and plug-in hybrid SUVs ranging from affordable to high-priced and luxurious. Many of these SUVs come standard with front-wheel drive (FWD) or rear-wheel drive (RWD), but all of them offer all-wheel drive (AWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD) as standard or optional equipment. These systems improve an SUV’s traction and confidence in winter weather or during off-road driving.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

The Rear-Wheel-Drive Mazda 6 Is Officially Dead

Mazda is reinventing the brand, moving upmarket with a new rear-wheel-drive platform, a brand new engine architecture with hybridization and inline-sixes, and more luxury than ever before. What's more, evidence is mounting almost daily that the rotary sports car dream will finally become a reality. But one of the products we've been most excited about was the prospect of a new Mazda 6 Sedan that would have rear-wheel drive and come powered by an inline-six. For all intents and purposes, this would be the perfect Japanese rival to the BMW 3 Series, and with the old FWD model dead in the US, the timing seemed perfect. It's a model that was long thought to be in development, but a Mazda executive has poured cold water on the idea, ruling out both a RWD 6 sedan and a two-door coupe version of the same.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Mazda3#Android Auto#Brake#Vehicles#Aboutthatcar Com Detroit#Mazda Connected Services#Wi Fi#Bose#Usb#Active Driving Display
CarBuzz.com

8 Bargain SUVs For Sale In 2022

Last year, despite the semiconductor chip shortage and related production issues, one thing remained unchanged: SUVs and crossovers killed sedans on the sales charts in the United States. Of the top 20 best-selling vehicles in the USA in 2021, just four were sedans - the rest were all trucks and SUVs.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Calls the 2022 Subaru Forester the Best Compact SUV for Tall Drivers

An SUV is a vehicle designed to fit more passengers than a sedan or other type of compact, which means interior comfort is critical, especially for the driver. The 2022 Subaru Forester crossover SUV is one of the top models in the class that offers enhanced comfort and relaxed driving, thanks to its ample headroom. In fact, Consumer Reports (CR) voted it as the best compact SUV for tall drivers.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Testing GR Corolla's New Automatic Gearbox With Rally Car In Japan

The giant-slaying Toyota GR Yaris won the hearts of many enthusiasts that had the option of purchasing one. Unfortunately, the USA was completely snubbed of this entertaining little hot hatch. Globally, owners and reviewers have noted that it offers rally-inspired dynamic capabilities thanks to a grippy all-wheel-drive system while punchy performance is produced by a downsized 1.6-liter three-cylinder turbo gasoline engine capable of big power, while a manual gearbox provides driver engagement. That's right, the GR Yaris is not available with an automatic. That's why this rally car, spotted at the first round of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Rally Challenge held in Akitakata, Japan this past weekend, is so curious, as it features an eight-speed automatic gearbox that could find its way into the new US-bound GR Corolla hot hatch.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Maserati Grecale Is Here To Challenge The Porsche Macan

Well, that took a while. The 2023 Maserati Grecale has finally appeared following more than a year of official teasers and a handful of leaked images just weeks before the reveal. Let's not let that spoil the fun though, as Maserati's new compact SUV has but one mission: dethrone the Porsche Macan as the ultimate driver's crossover. The Italian crossover enters the fray with three versions at launch, followed by an all-electric Folgore version in the future.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Audi Is About to Reveal the Electric Car We Really Want

The future is coming soon at Audi. Like many of its competitors, the German brand has promised to go all-electric and stop launching combustion models in 2026. And that future is going to include electric wagons. Last year, Audi introduced a stunning A6 E-Tron electric liftback concept; now, Audi has just teased an Avant version of it. And In case you've forgotten, "Avant" in Audi terminology means wagon.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Toyota's Badass New Hot Hatch Is Coming This Week

Toyota has an onslaught of cool new cars coming. We're still waiting for the new TNGA-F platform-based 4Runner and Tacoma and some awesome-looking electric vehicles. But one long-awaited Toyota product will arrive this week. Toyota confirmed a March 31st at 9:30 PM launch for the long-teased GR Corolla hot hatchback.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Recall: 2022 Golf GTI, R Hot Hatches Get Too Hot

If you want a hot hatch in the US right now, Volkswagen is the strongest game in town. It might’ve discontinued the regular Golf, but the Golf R and GTI are still here. And they just got redesigned for 2022 in Mk8 form. However, while these VWs are indeed hot hatches, that doesn’t mean they should be literally hot. Yet that’s exactly what a new Volkswagen recall says is happening.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Toyota GR Corolla Set to Debut Thursday, March 31

Mark your calendars for three days from now, folks. Not only is it payday for a lot of us working schlubs, but Carscoops reports it’s also the day we’ll see the Toyota GR Corolla — and that the car is slated for our shores. Apparently, Toyota hasn’t...
CARS
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy