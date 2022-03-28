ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Upscale dine-in cinema opens in north Charlotte

 1 day ago

March 28. Cinergy Entertainment Group has opened a luxury dine-in cinema in 47,000 square feet of space in north Charlotte—close enough to other cinemas to give them a run for their money. The Dallas, Tex.-based theater chain taps into the fast-growing family indoor...

CHARLOTTE, NC
Island Packet Online

New dine-in movie theater sets opening date in Charlotte’s University City

A new dine-in theater chain will open this month in Charlotte’s University area, the company announced Tuesday. Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas will open March 29 at 5336 Docia Crossing Road in Prosperity Village, Cinergy Entertainment Group said in a news release. It took over the former Studio Movie Grill location near Interstate 485 that remained permanently closed during the COVID pandemic after the company filed for bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
