ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers to host official pre-draft visit with Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ah8va_0es4wsnY00

The Green Bay Packers will host an official pre-draft visit with Ole Miss edge rusher Sam Williams.

Williams told Tyler Komis of Inside the Rebels that he has visits lined up with the Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons and has already visited with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

Teams are allowed 30 official pre-draft visits per year.

The Packers will use one on a highly athletic and productive edge rusher.

Over three seasons at Ole Miss, Williams produced 22.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 32.5 tackles for losses. He also intercepted a pass and returned a fumble for a touchdown. During his senior season in 2021, Williams created 12.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for losses, both good for the second-most in the SEC.

Williams spent two seasons at a junior college (Northeast Mississippi CC) before arriving at Ole Miss.

At 6-4 and 261 pounds, Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds, hit 33″ in the vertical and covered 123″ in the broad jump at the combine. He was clocked under 7.0 seconds in the three-cone drill at his pro day last week. He also improved his vertical to 36″ and put up 25 reps on the bench press.

Coming out of the combine, his Relative Athletic Score was 9.55 out of 10.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com sees Williams as a subpackage pass-rusher who could struggle against the run early in his pro career.

“He projects as a potentially dangerous sub-package rusher who will need to get stronger and more competitive against the run if he wants to be considered for early down snaps,” Zierlein wrote.

In Green Bay, Williams could develop behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith while playing snaps as a rotational rusher and learning how to refine the rest of his game.

The Packers will likely use one of their 11 draft picks on an edge rusher. The class is deep, the defense needs to replace Za’Darius Smith, and Brian Gutekunst never leaves the cupboard bare at a premium position like edge rusher.

Brennen Rupp’s breakdown of Williams as a prospect can be viewed here.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Announces Coaching Decision: NFL World Reacts

The New England Patriots will have a different kind of coaching staff for the 2022 NFL regular season. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick announced on Monday morning that his team will not have an official offensive or defensive coordinator for the upcoming season.. Unsurprisingly, Belichick admitted that he isn’t a...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Tyreek Hill Very Clear

With the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill in stunning fashion, many have wondered if there was some kind of rift between the wide receiver and the team. Monday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the speculation. Reid made it clear that he is a huge fan of Hill...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Ole Miss#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Miami Dolphins#Sec#Relative Athletic Score#Mathbomb
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Names His Son’s 2 Favorite Quarterbacks

Peyton Manning joked about his son’s favorite NFL quarterbacks in today’s game. While his dad is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time, his son, Marshall, likes to display other quarterback jerseys in his room. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown threatens to ‘expose’ model, ex-fling over $5,000 debt

Antonio Brown’s NFL career has been… wild, to say the least. The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is undoubtedly one of the greatest wide-outs of his generation. If we were to look strictly on just his on-court production, he’s easily a Hall of Famer. However, his off-the-field antics with the Steelers, Raiders, and the Buccaneers have all soured fans on him.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Coach Says Goodbye

When general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer were terminated in January, most of the existing Minnesota Vikings coaching staff scattered, sans wide receiver coach Keenan McCardell. And now another coach is formally saying goodbye. It’s AC Patterson, the offensive quality control coach for the Vikings during the...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Athlete Is Canceling His Browns Season Tickets

A legendary Cleveland athlete is reportedly canceling his season tickets for the Browns following the trade for Deshaun Watson. There’s been some backlash against the Browns following their trade for Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, but is facing no criminal charges.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 moves the Steelers still must make to complete their roster in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting offseason so far, as the roster is not quite where the franchise wants it just yet. They made a great decision in signing Mitchell Trubisky, creating some competition in the quarterback room. However, the roster isn’t complete yet, which is why we take a gander at two possible moves Pittsburgh should make.
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning wants his Tom Brady retirement gift back

The Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback apparently served some wine before it’s time. The hilarity between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady continues. During his amazing enshrinement speech last August in Canton, Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning touched on many subjects. With his rival and friend Tom Brady in attendance, he spoke of seven-time Super Bowl champion (and counting?) and his eventual speech (possibly posted to Instagram) coming his first year of eligibility in the year 2035.
NFL
FOX Sports

Do the Green Bay Packers still have Super Bowl potential?

When a team employs the reigning back-to-back MVP winner, that is usually a sign of being a legitimate contender. And if the last three years are any indication, that should be the case for the Green Bay Packers, who have won 39 games over the last three seasons while seeing Aaron Rodgers set the gold standard for quarterbacks.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos coach makes clear statement about Russell Wilson’s role

If Russell Wilson was unhappy with his involvement in the Seattle Seahawks’ offense, he should be quite happy with the early signals he is hearing from the Denver Broncos. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett sent a clear message to Wilson on Sunday. Hackett said the Denver offense would be tailored around Wilson, and that the team’s strategy would be to do “what Russell likes to do.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy