Somebunny at the Racine Zoo let the Racine County Eye know that there will be an eggcellent event happening on April 16. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Racine Zoo will host its annual Eggstravaganza at 2131 N. Main St. This family-friendly event is offered and sponsored on behalf of SC Johnson.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO