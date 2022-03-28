ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Get a Lush Lawn This Year with One of the Best Seed Spreaders

By Sarah Morlock
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOCsv_0es4urqP00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a variety of reasons you might want to treat your lawn. Perhaps you’re growing grass for the first time in that area, or you are simply spreading your biannual application of fertilizer . Maybe you’re even trying to get rid of a pest infestation. Whatever the case, you’re going to need one of the best seed spreaders.

Of course, you can spread most lawn applications by hand, but this has its dangers. Not only does hand spreading encourage inaccuracy and inconsistency, but it also takes a long time and can be harmful to your health.

That’s why we recommend grabbing one of the best seed spreaders listed below. But first, let’s explore the different types of seed spreaders and what to look for in a seed spreader.

Types of Seed Spreaders

When buying a seed spreader, the first thing to understand is that there are two different types of seed spreader and one additional type of spreader used primarily for liquid fertilizers. These types are rotary spreaders, drop spreaders and spray spreaders.

  • Rotary Spreaders – These are the most common type of seed spreaders. They can also be called Broadcast Spreaders because they spread material in a circular pattern driven by agitators that move in circles underneath the material basket. While these types of spreaders cover a lot of ground in a little amount of time, they are not the most accurate type of seed spreader.
  • Drop Spreaders – Drop spreaders are the most accurate type of seed spreader but they are not the most common. That’s because they take a lot longer to cover the same amount of lawn as a rotary spreader. Drop spreaders do not have an agitator mechanism, so they do not throw material outwards. Instead, they have a thin, wide door across the bottom of the bucket that pours material directly underneath the spreader.
  • Spray Spreaders – While spray spreaders do not spread seed, we have included them here as they are useful for the secondary function of seed spreaders. That is, they can spread fertilizer . These types of spreaders hook onto the end of a hose and spread liquid material, automatically controlling the ratio of fertilizer to water on output.

Below, we’ve mostly focused on the most popular rotary or broadcast seed spreaders, as these are the most common spreaders in American households.

What to Look for in a Seed Spreader

Before you purchase the best overall seed spreader below, just because we’ve recommended it, there are a few things you should consider. You’ll mostly want to think about the material you have to spread, the area you have to cover and how accurately you want the application to be.

  • Operation Method – In addition to different types of spreaders, each one can potentially be operated in various ways. The most popular operation method is push-along, just like a normal, walk-behind lawnmower. However, you might also find handheld spreaders, electronic spreaders, chest-mounted spreaders and tow-along spreaders that attach to a riding lawnmower . Think about which one would be easiest for you to use in your yard.
  • Holding Capacity – This is definitely one of the most important things to think about when shopping for a seed spreader. How big is your yard? You’ll want to buy a seed spreader that can hold enough material to cover your lawn without needing to refill it often.
  • Types of Materials – Most seed spreaders can disperse fertilizer granules and seed, but some have the ability to spread compost, topsoil, de-icing salt and more. Check which materials you may want to spread and then buy a device that can handle all of them.
  • Accuracy – We hinted at the accuracy of spreading above, and if it’s a major concern for you, definitely go for a drop spreader. Otherwise, you may want to investigate the accuracy features of broadcast/rotary spreaders, which often allow these devices to block dispersal in a certain direction. This is especially useful if you have garden beds, which shouldn’t be seeded or fertilized.

Now that you know all about seed spreaders, it’s time to dive into the best options on the market. We’ve tested out some of these seed spreaders ourselves and can vouch for the durability and effectiveness of the following.

1. Scotts Elite Spreader

BEST OVERALL

The Scotts Elite Spreader is the gold standard when it comes to the best seed spreaders. It’s not too expensive, yet it has all the bells and whistles you might expect from a rotary or broadcast spreader. The dual rotors ensure the best accuracy you’ll find among these types of devices, allowing you to spread in a six-foot pattern to save time, too. As an added benefit, it can also hold enough fertilizer to cover up to 20,000 square feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NCyhh_0es4urqP00


Buy: Scotts Elite Spreader $117.97

2. Scotts Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader

BEST HAND-POWERED

For those who are concerned about budget, the good news is that you can get a hand-powered spreader for under $25. While this still takes a lot of time, it is more accurate and safer than spreading fertilizer and other chemicals manually. The Whirl is engineered for smooth and uniform application over a small area. It can hold enough fertilizer to cover 1,500 square feet, and it can spread granules, seed or salt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKNL3_0es4urqP00


Buy: Scotts Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader $13.99 (orig. $20.99) 33% OFF

3. Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini

BEST SMALL PUSH-ALONG

If you like the look of our ‘Best Overall’ seed spreader, but you don’t need a device that can cover 20,000 square feet, consider the Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini. This has many similar features to the Scotts Elite Spreader but on a smaller scale. The pre-calibrated device can hold enough Scotts fertilizer to cover 5,000 square feet, and it uses EdgeGuard technology, which blocks off the right side of the spreader when engaged. That way, you don’t accidentally plant your rose beds with grass seed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOKOA_0es4urqP00


Buy: Scotts Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini $39.97

4. AMAZE Broadcast Spreader

EASIEST TO USE

You may be familiar with brands like Scotts and Chapin, but there are viable alternatives popping up all the time. One of our favorites is Amaze for its ability to design easy-to-use lawncare products, like this broadcast spreader. Fertilizing your lawn is as simple as one, two, three. First, tighten the handle to engage the spreader. Second, set the dial to tell the spreader how far you want to send your seed or fertilizer. And third, push the seeder around your yard, allowing no more than five feet between each pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFMYF_0es4urqP00


Buy: AMAZE Broadcast Spreader $49.72

5. RYOBI ONE+ 18V Spreader

BEST ELECTRIC

Because handheld spreaders don’t have wheels to power the rotor, you usually have to hand-crank them. However, RYOBI has created a solution for this with their electric seed spreader. Simply charge up the batter and hold the spreader as it does all the hard work for you. What’s even better is that this spreader is part of RYOBI’s ONE+ line, meaning its battery can power any of the other tools in the same line or vice versa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXkGi_0es4urqP00


Buy: RYOBI ONE+ 18V Spreader $49.97

6. Chapin Professional Bag Seeder

BEST BAG

We’ll be the first people to tell you that households with a large yard should have a pushable seed spreader. But, there are a few exceptions to that rule, with one being the Chapin Professional Bag Seeder. Whereas most handheld seekers can only cover 2500 square feet or less with a single load of seed or fertilizer, this bagged version carries up to 25 pounds of product. Plus, it’s a lot easier to store than a pushable seeder when not in use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuGt6_0es4urqP00


Buy: Chapin Professional Bag Seeder $44.45 (orig. $62.67) 29% OFF

7. EarthWay Chest Mount Spreader

BEST WEARABLE

Whether it’s due to the amount of storage space available in your garage or the terrain of your yard, there may be a reason a push seed spreader isn’t practical for you. If that’s the case but you still have a large yard to fertilize or seed, consider the EarthWay Chest Mount Spreader. The backpack-like design allows users to carry up to 40-pounds of material across their chest, spreading it in a semi-circular pattern. The bucket comes complete with a rain-proof lid and the gears are pre-greased in the factory to eliminate the need for maintenance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKP6o_0es4urqP00


Buy: EarthWay Chest Mount Spreader $197.99

8. Landzie Lawn and Garden Spreaders

BEST FOR COMPOST

For more accuracy and more versatility, turn to the Landzie Lawn and Garden Spreader. This barrel-type spreader can hold a variety of different materials, from seed and fertilizer to compost and topsoil. Simply fill it up with whatever you want to apply to your lawn and push it around, allowing the material to slip through the 1/2-inch by 1/4-inch diamond openings. Additionally, this type of walk-behind spreader allows for greater accuracy over a broadcast spreader, as you’ll know exactly where the seed or fertilizer ends up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRKOj_0es4urqP00


Buy: Landzie Lawn and Garden Spreaders $249.99

9. Chapin Tow Behind Spreader

BEST TOW BEHIND

For those fortunate enough to own a riding lawnmower or other yard vehicles, a tow-behind spreader can be a quick and easy way to apply materials to your lawn. The Chapin Tow Behind Spreader boasts a 150-pound capacity and auto-stop technology, meaning it will quit spreading if the vehicle stops moving. Furthermore, the 11 different settings allow for a variety of materials to be spread, and the pneumatic tires provide a sturdy purchase, even on rough terrain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nj05u_0es4urqP00


Buy: Chapin Tow Behind Spreader $271.00

10. Chapin International SureSpread

BEST SPLURGE

If you want to spread seed or fertilizer as the professionals do, you’ll need a professional-standard seed spreader, like the Chapin International SureSpread. This bad boy can hold up to 100 pounds of product and sits on a sturdy, stainless steel frame. It also boasts 14-inch wide pneumatic tires to handle anything your lawn can throw at it. Furthermore, the device is adjustable in two different ways. You can control both the opening size and the spreading pattern. For all the bells and whistles, this is the best choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wmjp5_0es4urqP00


Buy: Chapin International SureSpread $294.42

Want More From SPY? Check Us Out On Twitter

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is officially here, which means that there are fantastic new opportunities to save. As always, Amazon is sharing some fantastic savings to enjoy over the weekend. Right now, you can save on top-rated Theragun massage guns, at-home Covid tests, and Kasa smart light bulbs. You can also snag some great deals on select outdoor furniture and items at Walmart. Because we’re always searching for the top deals online, we’ve collected today’s top deals...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

Here’s Where to Buy The Two Anti-Racist Books Ted Cruz Referenced During the Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. During this week’s Senate confirmation hearings for President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas asked her about Critical Race Theory being taught in schools and referenced two anti-racist books while doing so. Senator Cruz is an outspoken critic of Critical Race Theory, so much so that he recently published his own e-book on how to fight the use of it in schools. During his questioning of Judge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SPY

Bring Back Your Favorite 90’s Ice Pop Flavors With the Brand-New Boozy Mike’s Hard Freeze

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Remember those ice pops your grandma hoarded in her chest freezer every summer? You know, the ones that sat inside plastic tubing and needed to be cut by a nearby adult with the help of safety scissors? The ones that tasted like pure icy, sugary goodness? We know you do. They’re stapled into positive summer memories from your childhood. Well, we’ve got some good news. They’re back. Okay, they aren’t exactly back, but the nostalgia...
FOOD & DRINKS
Channel 6000

Best fertilizer for hydrangeas

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Some hydrangeas are bright white while others sport lovely hues of pink, blue, red or purple. Regardless of the color, the large blooms are a beautiful addition to any yard or garden. Don’t let the intricate flowers intimidate you, because...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spreader#Design#Fertilizer#Compost#Mobile Device#Spy Com#Rotary Spreaders
The US Sun

When is the best time to fertilize your lawn?

THE spring season just doesn't mean spring cleaning but also time to get outdoors and consider gardening. With warmer days and more sunshine away, this is the perfect time to cater to your lawn after it endured the cold, long winter months. When is the best time to fertilize your...
GARDENING
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
Gardening Soul

10 Plants That Bloom All Summer Long

What’s more rewarding than a garden filled with beautiful flowers? How about one that isn't yours! Summer is the perfect time to invest in some new plants and fill your yard or patio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Salon

How to kill weeds naturally — for real

Every year between April and June, I go on a weed-killing mission to eradicate garlic mustard. I pull every one of these noxious, highly invasive weeds I can get my hands on, and yank them out. Getting garlic mustard — or any weed for that matter — under control is an incremental process requiring elbow grease, a tool or two, and persistence.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Mostly Off-Grid Tiny House Incorporates Sun, Rain, and Gardening

All over the world, the idea of living more simply, and that " " is slowly but surely catching on. One potential strategy of living more sustainably means living in a more energy-efficient smaller home, as these take less energy to heat, cool, and maintain, and cost less to build too—attributes that can make a difference as housing costs rise all around the world.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Clean Up With Up To 28% Off Bissell Carpet, Floor & Upholstery Cleaners

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Now that March has officially arrived, warm weather should be here any minute. For many, this time of year signals a revival or renewal of all things in their lives. In addition to revamping fitness routines, healthier eating, and spending more time outdoors, spring cleaning often lands at the top of many lists of things to do to prepare for summer. As luck would have it, Amazon and Walmart have some great Bissell...
SHOPPING
SPY

This Is the Best 55-Inch TV Under $500 in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. At SPY, we spend a lot of time thinking and writing about televisions. Whether it’s reviewing the latest and greatest TVs themselves or diving into individual categories like the thinnest TVs, the best 4K sets, QLEDs, 65-inch TVs or even outdoor TVs, we’ve made it our mission to make sure you’ve got the information you need to make an informed purchasing decision. While we still believe that 65-inch TVs are the way to go,...
ELECTRONICS
Food Network

How to Grow an Avocado from Seed

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Next time you make guacamole or avocado toast, don’t toss the pit! With a little attention and a lot of patience, you could grow your own avocado tree from seed. Avocado trees do best in warm climates and take anywhere from 5 to 13 years to bear fruit. But it’s a fun project that doesn’t require much gardening experience to start. Here, SJ McShane a plant expert, journalist and small-scale farmer, shares a step-by-step guide for how to grow an avocado from seed.
GARDENING
SPY

SPY

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy