Texas State

Call To End Face Covering Rule For Airlines

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a growing push to ditch the mask mandate among the nation's airlines. Texas A&M's public health...

Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
WTNH

Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage

(STACKER) – Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you.  By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their carry-ons, just […]
Thrillist

JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights Starting at $45

JetBlue is yet again offering flight deals that will make your jaw drop. Between March 1 and March 3, customers can book one-way flights across the US with fares starting as low as $45. Routes between Miami and Newark, New York to Nashville, and Las Vegas and Los Angeles are just some of the notable deals available.
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Hosting a Sale with Roundtrip Flights as Cheap as $98

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Daily Mail

Chinese airline grounds all its Boeing 737-800s after 132 died in death plunge: Passenger jet went into sudden terrifying 350mph, 30,000ft dive and smashed into mountainside in China killing all people onboard

A Chinese airline has grounded all of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft today after 132 people died when their passenger jet crashed in China this morning after suddenly nose-diving and plummeting 30,000ft in two minutes an hitting the ground at 350mph. State media reported all 737-800s in China Eastern's fleet were...
KESQ

Southwest will add a fourth fare level to boost revenue

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is adding a new, fourth fare category to try to boost revenue. Southwest said Thursday that the new tickets will be more expensive than a basic Wanna Get Away ticket, but cheaper than other seats. It’s the first major change in Southwest’s fare structure since 2007. Southwest officials think the changes will be especially appealing to business travelers. Airlines frequently tinker with fares and fees to squeeze more revenue from passengers.
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
travelnoire.com

Too Tall To Fly? Here's How US-Based Airlines Deal With Passengers That Need More Leg Room

You are taller then most with a love for traveling. You like to visit other cities and countries, appreciate new cultures and foods and dream of visiting that paradise beach or skiing in that beautiful resort in the mountains. So, of course, what you should do is choose the destination, make the reservation and head to the nearest airport to catch your chosen flight. But, if for many, these procedures are more than simple, for others, flying to their chosen destination can be extremely uncomfortable. We’re talking about people considered too tall to fly. In the US, the average height for men is 5’9″, meaning people who reach 5’11” are considered tall.
Travel + Leisure

Southwest Has a New Fare Class — and It'll Allow Passengers to Transfer Flight Credits to Other Fliers

Southwest Airlines is introducing a new fare class that will offer travelers more flexibility when booking — and even allows them to gift unused flight credits. The new Wanna Get Away Plus fare, which will be available late in the second quarter of 2022, will allow travelers to take advantage of same-day changes and standby flights as well as earn 8 times the Rapid Rewards points, according to Southwest.
US News and World Report

Details of Crashed Boeing 737-800 and China Eastern Airlines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Here are some facts about the Boeing 737-800 jet and China Eastern Airlines, involved in a crash on a domestic flight on Monday with 132 people on board. BOEING 737-800 The Boeing 737-800 is part of the 737 family, the world's most-flown commercial aircraft series. It was...
The Independent

Lawsuit from jetBlue pilots claims face masks cause claustrophobia and are ‘totally ineffective’

A group of airline pilots has sued the federal government, claiming that face masks don’t stop Covid and demanding an end to the mask mandate on US flights.Pilots from jetBlue, Southwest, American Airlines, and PSA, a regional carrier owned by American, filed the suit in Washington, DC, federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the Biden administration didn’t follow the science or proper administrative procedure when it introduce the travel mask mandate in January 2021.“When it comes to masks, due diligence wasn’t performed to assess the effects on our physical and mental health,” Cristina Field, a PSA Airlines pilot, told...
