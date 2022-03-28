Call To End Face Covering Rule For Airlines

A group of airline pilots has sued the federal government, claiming that face masks don’t stop Covid and demanding an end to the mask mandate on US flights.Pilots from jetBlue, Southwest, American Airlines, and PSA, a regional carrier owned by American, filed the suit in Washington, DC, federal court on Tuesday, arguing that the Biden administration didn’t follow the science or proper administrative procedure when it introduce the travel mask mandate in January 2021.“When it comes to masks, due diligence wasn’t performed to assess the effects on our physical and mental health,” Cristina Field, a PSA Airlines pilot, told...
