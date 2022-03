KINGSPORT — The wheels could be set in motion later this year for a replacement for Lee Apartments, a public housing complex torn down in 2018. But the local housing authority serving the Model City is at work on projects ranging from serving the homeless to bringing WiFi to residents of its public housing, as well as housing projects to serve the mentally ill and those who’ve completed opioid addition treatment.

