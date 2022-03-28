ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Napping Can Help Prevent You From Waking up in the Middle of the Night To Pee—Here’s Why

By Lulu Chang
Well+Good
Well+Good
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWPiW_0es4tUm100

Fact: When done right, a solid Sunday afternoon nap is among the most sanity-restoring of all activities. There are few wrongs that are not made right by getting a little bit of extra shut-eye in the middle of the day, whether for just a couple of minutes or for a couple of hours.

If, however, you find yourself in need of justification for getting your mid-day rest in, we have an important napping benefit you might not be familiar with. According to experts, napping has been shown to help prevent the need to wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. Indeed: If you sleep more throughout the day, you could help yourself sleep more at night (and benefit your bladder along the way).

"Nocturia is a condition that causes someone to wake up during the night to urinate," says functional medicine physician Caroline Cederquist, MD, founder of BistroMD. "And napping is one prime doctor-suggested remedy for nocturia."

The reason that this is an effective method for some folks (particularly those dealing with nocturnal polyuria) has to do with their body's tendency to accumulate fluid throughout the day that doesn't get filtered until laying down. “Throughout the day, when people ingest fluids, an optimally-functioning body filters fluids through the kidneys and creates urine,” Dr. Cederquist explains. “However, people with nocturnal polyuria—effectively, the overproduction of urine at night—experience abnormal fluid retention where fluid does not remain purely in the vascular system.” Those with nocturnal polyuria tend to follow a high sodium diet, or have been diagnosed with heart disease, kidney disease, or liver disease, Dr. Cederquist notes. “Further, varicose veins or some side effects of certain medicines, like blood pressure pills, can also cause this abnormal pattern of fluid retention,” she adds.

Additionally, Dr. Cederquist says that people who have nocturnal polyuria typically have a low or normal urine volume during the day, but at night, their urine volume increases. “Fluid that has been ingested throughout the day becomes retained in the interstitial places—such as in the spaces between the cells, organs, and muscles—instead of the optimal way, which is through the vascular system, meaning the arteries and veins. This interstitial fluid subsequently accumulates in the feet or legs because of gravity,” Dr. Cederquist says.

When you lay down to sleep, fluid no longer collects in the feet or legs. Instead, when sleeping, your body will begin to filter these fluids previously "stuck" in interstitial phases. “The body recognizes an influx of fluid to the system, as though a large amount of fluid was ingested, causing you to wake from sleep to urinate once the bladder is full,” Dr. Cederquist explains.

Napping for nocturia

Alas, here is precisely where naps come into play. “Naps are can be highly beneficial for those with nocturnal polyuria, as they allow retained fluid from to be returned to the vascular system earlier—as in during the day—as opposed to waiting until bedtime,” says Dr. Cederquist. “Having a decreased amount of interstitial retained fluid allows people to sleep longer in the evening, which is extremely important. This is because waking very early in the sleep cycle can prevent someone from falling into a deep sleep, which is necessary for many of the restorative properties of sleep.”

Now, while Dr. Cederquist points out that a daily nap is by no means a guaranteed path to attaining a full, uninterrupted eight hours of high-quality shut-eye each night, it can still help to make folks with nocturnal polyuria feel significantly more well-rested. “For people who are prone to this type of nocturia, I recommend an afternoon nap around 3 p.m. for a duration of 30 to 60 minutes. Napping any longer can adversely affect nighttime sleeping," she says. "And if an affected person is comfortable elevating their legs while they are napping, that is even more beneficial.”

If regular naps are simply untenable—whether as a result of your schedule or your sleep preferences—Dr. Cederquist points out that there are other lifestyle adjustments that can help with nocturia. “You can also work to reduce your dietary sodium intake, try getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity such as walking daily, elevate the lower extremities of your body after dinner, and avoiding prolonged periods of standing. All of these habits can all help reduce fluid build up, and thus help prevent nocturnal polyuria,” Dr. Cederquist suggests. “Additionally, a consistent bedtime, a cold, dark, and quiet bedroom, and one to two milligrams of melatonin can improve the sleeping experience, which may also help with nocturia.”

Moreover, adding more fiber to your diet can help with nocturia. “Constipation can cause nighttime urination," pelvic floor expert Heather Jeffcoat, DPT with Fusion Wellness & Femina Physical Therapy previously told Well+Good. "This is because built-up fecal matter in the colon can press on the bladder and instill urgency strong enough to wake you up.” Dr. Cederquist agrees: "People who are constipated often have pressure on their bladder, which affects its ability to fully expand, causing nocturia. Avoiding constipation is probably the most immediate and important way a high fiber diet helps nocturia.”

Finally, she notes that some may also benefit from reducing the amount of time they spend in bed, as excess bedtime may result in shallower sleep and worse nocturia.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

How Often Should You Wash Your Bathroom Hand Towels? A Microbiologist and Cleaning Pro Weigh In

Upon quick thought, it’s easy to justify rarely washing your bathroom hand towels. After all, they tend to be far from food or dirt, and they're generally used to dry clean things, like a just-washed face or hand. Perhaps you're one to rationalize that “it’s just my germs, anyway,” if your hand towel isn't being shared. But, if you dig deeper, you’ll find that regardless of how many people use it and for which body parts, hand towels can most definitely be a breeding grounds for bacteria—and you should know some details about this when considering how often to wash hand towels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Medicine#Nap#Kidneys#Pee#Bistromd#Abn
verywellhealth.com

How to Get Rid of Menopause Belly

Menopause brings many bodily changes, one of which is weight gain, particularly in the midsection. Menopause weight gain is normal, but this doesn't mean you have to resign yourself to live with it. This article explains the causes and risks of menopause belly as well as safe ways to get...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

Is It Normal for Your Gums To Bleed Every Time You Brush or Floss? Dentists Say No

According to a recent survey from Phillips Sonicare, more than half of Americans believe that occasionally experiencing bleeding and-or gum soreness while brushing or flossing is normal. And while a little bit of blood in your spit every once in a while may not be a big deal, if it's happening every time you reach for your toothbrush, dentists want you to start paying attention.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Here’s How Each of the Zodiac Signs Fights and Then Resolves Conflict

Whether it's in your personal, professional, or romantic life, conflict is pretty much inevitable. And because a person's astrological sign can be telling about their personality traits, learning how the zodiac signs fight can help inform a solid strategy for resolving any conflicts that present. According to astrologers, checking out...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

A Derm Says This $35 Moisturizer Includes an Ingredient That Can Reverse Skin Damage, and It’s Already Sold Out 3 Times

Spring is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to replace the thick moisturizers you’ve been using all winter with products designed for warm weather. As the temperature rises, it's all about lightweight products that protect your skin from the sun, decrease hyperpigmentation, and allow your pores to breathe through the inevitable sweat and grime. Lucky for us, one of the most popular moisturizers that checks all of these boxes—Three Ships Radiance Grape Stem Cell + Squalane Day Cream ($35)—is back from hiatus after selling out three times.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Socializing Is Connected to Longevity—Here’s How Introverts Can Still Reap the Benefits

A good friendship works like a positive feedback loop: You feel warm and fuzzy in your friend’s presence, which encourages you to hang out with this person again and again. Before long, you’ve solidified your bond, which can act as a buffer against loneliness, reduce your stress levels, boost your mood, and according to a review of more than 148 studies, even help you live longer. But, turning your connections into longevity-boosting powerhouses requires time, effort, and, yes, socializing. If that word alone made you groan, do know that socializing for introverts is very possible—and even enjoyable—with a reframe of how and in what context you do it.
LONGEVITY
Well+Good

Wondering Why Your Asthma Is Suddenly Improving? Here’s What a Doctor Says

Spring is approaching, and your asthma is…improving? That very well might be the case! While springtime allergies and asthma get lots of attention (and with good reason), your asthma can worsen in the winter. In the spring, allergens like pollen grass can act as triggers—causing asthma symptoms to flare up. However, if you notice that your asthma symptoms are getting better, you're not imagining things.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Well+Good

7 Lesser-Known Effects of Sleep Deprivation, According to Sleep Experts

When you’re yawning every three minutes at 10 a.m., you might think, I did not get enough sleep last night, and you may be right. Sleep is an integral pillar of well-being, and not getting enough of it can lead folks to be in less-than tip-top shape during their waking hours. And though the yawn example may be an obvious sign that "sleep improvement" could be a worthy item on your priority list, there are also some other surprising symptoms and effects of sleep deprivation to note and work to avoid as well.
SCIENCE
Well+Good

A Dietitian Shares the ‘Big 3’ Nutrients To Include in Your Before-Bed Snack for the Most Restful Sleep

Is there anything more blissful than a good night’s sleep? Not to mention the incredible impact getting a solid eight hours can have on your health, from your energy levels to your gut microbiome. While there are many factors that can affect sleep quality and quantity, nutrition is a key component that we should all be paying attention to when considering ways to optimize our Z’s.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

It’s the 10th Anniversary of the World Happiness Report—Here’s the Biggest Takeaway From This Year’s Study

Amid the ongoing pandemic and its related experiences of burnout and languishing, you might suspect that global happiness levels would have plummeted in the past year. But that’s actually not the case, according to the recently released World Happiness Report for 2022, which includes happiness rankings for more than 150 countries based on surveys reaching about 9 million people.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy