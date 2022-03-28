ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Hood Wildfire Spreads, Prompts Evacuation in Flat

klif.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCORYELL COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF News ) – Firefighters are battling a massive blaze in and around Fort Hood that has already scorched 19,000 acres and is about 5% contained, according to officials. The fire prompted the evacuation of the town of Flat Sunday but officials told residents they could...

www.klif.com

Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Texas A&M Forest Service: Veal Fire Was Caused By Trailer Chain Sparks

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M Forest Service said that they have determined that the Veal Fire in Parker County was ignited by sparks created as an individual’s trailer chains dragged on the road. Crews battle the Veal Fire in Parker County. (credit: @AllHazardsTFS via Twitter) The Veal fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon, has been contained to just 141 acres and is already 70% contained thanks to the work of crews from multiple Texas fire departments. While the containment of the fire is undoubtedly good news, North Texans shouldn’t get too comfortable just yet. A large number of North Texas counties, especially those southwest of the metroplex, will be under a Red Flag warning, meaning conditions will be primed for wildfires. “Anything that causes a little spark can start a raging wildfire,” said Margie Ferrucci with Southern Complex Fire. Authorities said to avoid any outdoor burning if possible, including grilling, fireworks, campfires, welding, and anything else that could ignite a blaze. We might get some much needed relief on Tuesday when another storm system brings rain chances to North Texas, but be careful until then.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#A Forest#Wbap#Flat#The Crittenburg Complex#Crittenburgcomplex#Adp
CBS Austin

Round Rock tornado ravages shopping center, neighborhood

ROUND ROCK, Texas — While Central Texans heeded shelter-in-place warnings during storms that produced tornados on Monday, some people in those shelters still came face-to-face with the destructive funnel clouds. The tornado tore across I-35 in Round Rock during rush hour traffic, destroying some businesses in the shopping centers...
ROUND ROCK, TX
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
News Channel 25

Wildfires in Central Texas burning thousands of acres

WACO, Texas — Multiple wildfires in Central Texas are causing evacuations this afternoon, said fire officials. Several residents in Gatesville are reporting smoke in the town. The Gatesville Police Department is asking people not to call 911 unless it's an emergency. "The fires around us are on Fort Hood...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Fire crews battle a wildfire near Mother Neff State Park

BELL COUNTY Texas (KWTX) - Crews from area departments battled a fast-moving wildfire late Saturday afternoon between Waco and Temple. The 50-acre fire in the area of Cowan Rd Buckhorn Cemetery Road, just south of Mother Neff State Park, was only 15 percent contained as of Saturday evening. Crews remained...
WACO, TX
KTAL

Remains found by contractor at Mooretown demolition site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a body found Monday afternoon in Mooretown at the demolition site of an abandoned building. Officers were called to the site in the 4100 block of Miles Street, where contractors removing debris from a demolition project found the partial remains of a body amongst the rubble and debris.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS DFW

Skies Darken In DFW As Smoke Drifts North From Crittenburg Fire

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – If you think the sky in DFW looks darker than usual and catch a whiff of smoke in the air, don’t worry; it’s not just your imagination. National Weather Service officials said on Sunday night that plumes of smoke from the uncontained 10,000 acre Crittenburg Fire located in Coryell County have drifted up to 50 miles north, affecting areas including the metroplex. KWTX reported that the fire is located near the town of Flat and about 10 minutes south of Gatesville. Fort Hood, Coryell County, Bosque County, and Comanche County are currently the main areas of concern. Residents of Flat...
DALLAS, TX

