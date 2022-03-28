ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox both attend Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in awkward run-in

By Jorge Solis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

KIM Kardashian and Kanye West's ex Julia Fox both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in an awkward run-in on Sunday Night.

Julia, 32, was spotted at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3AZr_0es4rc6D00
Julia Fox attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxpln_0es4rc6D00
Kim Kardashian also attended the event in all blue Credit: Getty

Kanye's ex modeled in a stunning dress at the star-studded event.

The Uncut Gems actress wore a skintight black leather outfit as the figure-hugging gown extended its skirt straight down to her feet.

Julia had on long gloves that stretched out to her elbows.

She shot a sultry look at the cameras she flaunted her long eyelashes and dark eyeliner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeYDq_0es4rc6D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nSif_0es4rc6D00

The sexy dress had a finger-like collar that wrapped itself around her neck.

Julia had braided her long brunette hair back into a tight ponytail.

Kim, 41, showed off her curves at the fancy afterparty as well.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum picked out a skintight blue gown for the event.

The KKW Beauty mogul's garment featured cut-out details that highlighted her backside.

Kim strutted across the red carpet in pointed black boots and covered her eyes with silver sunglasses.

She combed her long hair back into a sleek ponytail.

Even though she has been dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28, Kim decided to attend the event solo.

Kim was then joined by her sister Khloe, 37, who had a blond bob hairstyle and a sparkly silver minidress, at the red carpet.

Meanwhile, older sibling Kourtney, 42, became the first Kardashian to attend the Oscars earlier in the evening.

MOVING ON?

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

Kim and ex Kanye share four kids: daughters North, eight; and Chicago, four; and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

The rapper appeared to have since moved on from his breakup with Julia and his divorce from Kim.

The hitmaker and model Chaney Jones, 24, have been linked since they were spotted out on a dinner date.

Chaney was also among the famous guests invited to Kanye's Donda 2 listening party.

Chaney wore a skin-tight black bodysuit – a look very similar to ones worn by the KKW Beauty mogul - at the listening party.

Fans have noticed that Chaney and Kim have an uncanny resemblance to each other due to their many sightings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0es4rc6D00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn72g_0es4rc6D00

However, Kanye still has his sights on his baby mama's new man as he has done everything from calling Pete a "d**khead," to threatening to "beat his a**," to even accusing him of attempting to "destroy" his family.

Kanye was recently pulled from the Grammys lineup after his online attacks on his former partner, her new boyfriend, and Grammys host Trevor Noah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBASF_0es4rc6D00
Julia showed off her black and leathery dress Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9HLE_0es4rc6D00
Kim showed off her skintight gown Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DizyZ_0es4rc6D00
Kim and Julia's ex Kanye West has seemed to move on with Chaney Jones Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The US Sun
The US Sun

367K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

114M+

Views

Follow The US Sun and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Tries Selling Her Yeezy Shoes Amid Nasty Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is hanging up her Yeezys. The reality TV star tried to sell two pairs of shoes that were made by her ex-husband Kanye West but was only met with backlash. Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West from head to toe. Over the weekend, the SKIMS founder put up two pairs of Yeezys from her own closet for sale. She attempted to sell two pairs of identical-looking black mesh sandal heels and charged $375 for a pair with the shoebox and $350 for a pair without the box. The listing quickly gained traction after it was shared in a viral Reddit post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Trevor Noah
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel. Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.
MIAMI, FL
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Kardashian Family#Academy Awards#Vanity Fair Oscars#The Performing Arts#Uncut Gems#Kkw
Radar Online.com

Khloé Kardashian Takes Kanye West's Side Following Drama With Kim Kardashian As She's Spotted Wearing The Rapper's Sweatshirt In L.A.

The war is on! After Kanye West mocked Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on social media, it looks like the Skims founder's sister Khloé Kardashian is siding with her sister's ex-husband Kanye West. Article continues below advertisement. While taking her daughter, True Thompson, to dance class in Los Angeles...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Real Feelings About Lookalike Chaney Jones Hanging Out With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West can’t get enough of her lookalike Chaney Jones — and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what Kim thinks. Kim Kardashian, 41, was on fire last week at Milan Fashion Week! The SKIMS founder cemented her status as a global fashion icon at the Prada show as her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, and Instagram model, Chaney Jones, 24, went on back to back dates in Miami, Florida. Chaney has been drawing plenty of comparison due her similarities to Kim — even being dubbed a “Kim lookalike” — right down to her fashion sense.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy PDA Photos Of Kanye West And His New Girlfriend

Kanye West is going out of his way to prove he’s over ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the 44-year-old rapper has been spotted out and about with new girlfriend Chaney Jones a number of times over the last several weeks, engaging in some steamy PDA. Jones, who is a dead ringer for West’s ex, has seemingly been enjoying her time in the spotlight with her new rapper beau who also recently ended things with Julia Fox after a whirlwind two month romance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Hits Back At Kim Kardashian For Changing Their Kids’ Schedules ‘Last Minute’

Kanye West is slamming ex Kim Kardashian for attempts to ‘gas light’ him and ‘drag’ his name, calling she and new boyfriend Pete Davidson ‘pawns in a bigger game.’. Amid his nasty public feud with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, Kanye West is now claiming his children’s schedules are being “changed last minute,” much to his chagrin. “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God,” he wrote in a March 14 Instagram post which featured news coverage of his ongoing social media battle with Kim. “My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Julia Fox Walks Back Comments About Kanye West Being ‘Harmless’

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with Julia Fox and asked the Uncut Gems actress if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson should be worried for their safety amid Kanye West’s onslaught of posts about them on Instagram. “No, no no no, Kanye’s harmless,” she said in the below video....
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy