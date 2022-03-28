Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox both attend Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in awkward run-in

KIM Kardashian and Kanye West's ex Julia Fox both attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in an awkward run-in on Sunday Night.

Julia, 32, was spotted at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Kanye's ex modeled in a stunning dress at the star-studded event.

The Uncut Gems actress wore a skintight black leather outfit as the figure-hugging gown extended its skirt straight down to her feet.

Julia had on long gloves that stretched out to her elbows.

She shot a sultry look at the cameras she flaunted her long eyelashes and dark eyeliner.

The sexy dress had a finger-like collar that wrapped itself around her neck.

Julia had braided her long brunette hair back into a tight ponytail.

Kim, 41, showed off her curves at the fancy afterparty as well.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum picked out a skintight blue gown for the event.

The KKW Beauty mogul's garment featured cut-out details that highlighted her backside.

Kim strutted across the red carpet in pointed black boots and covered her eyes with silver sunglasses.

She combed her long hair back into a sleek ponytail.

Even though she has been dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28, Kim decided to attend the event solo.

Kim was then joined by her sister Khloe, 37, who had a blond bob hairstyle and a sparkly silver minidress, at the red carpet.

Meanwhile, older sibling Kourtney, 42, became the first Kardashian to attend the Oscars earlier in the evening.

MOVING ON?

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

Kim and ex Kanye share four kids: daughters North, eight; and Chicago, four; and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two.

The rapper appeared to have since moved on from his breakup with Julia and his divorce from Kim.

The hitmaker and model Chaney Jones, 24, have been linked since they were spotted out on a dinner date.

Chaney was also among the famous guests invited to Kanye's Donda 2 listening party.

Chaney wore a skin-tight black bodysuit – a look very similar to ones worn by the KKW Beauty mogul - at the listening party.

Fans have noticed that Chaney and Kim have an uncanny resemblance to each other due to their many sightings.

However, Kanye still has his sights on his baby mama's new man as he has done everything from calling Pete a "d**khead," to threatening to "beat his a**," to even accusing him of attempting to "destroy" his family.

Kanye was recently pulled from the Grammys lineup after his online attacks on his former partner, her new boyfriend, and Grammys host Trevor Noah.

