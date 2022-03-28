ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Teen girl repeatedly punched in face in random attack inside Manhattan subway station: police

By Kimberly Dole
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hkjfu_0es4rWkj00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Officials are investigating after a teen girl was repeatedly punched in the face in a random attack at a Manhattan subway station early Monday, police said.

According to police, at about 4 a.m., the teen was walking in the 14th Street subway’s underground passageway between 6th and 7th Avenue when she was struck multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The teen suffered a cut to her face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the NYPD said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 12

Flatbush welder
1d ago

Sad thing about it is the fact that if you defend yourself you can get hit with an “Excessive force “ or “assault charge”

Reply
6
TP Pe
1d ago

Where the heck is the police presence??? The Violent acts are taking place all hours of the day not just in the bleak morning. Where is the safety? The subways today is just outright dangerous no matter what time it is. What does it take to get something in place??

Reply
4
Enrique de Carvajal
1d ago

I feel sorry for the girl, but she’s probably progressive/woke and didn’t think NYC could be that dangerous at 4am. Go woke, get assaulted.

Reply
5
Check out more stories from
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880

9K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
PIX11

Man stabs 77-year-old woman at Brooklyn subway station

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man already sought in connection with subway crime allegedly stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside a Brooklyn station on Tuesday, police said. In the Tuesday morning attack at the Crescent Street subway station, the man stabbed the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, causing a laceration, officials said. The […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face with glass bottle on Manhattan subway: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man smashed a woman over the head with a glass bottle on the subway in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The attack happened on a southbound No. 1 train. Police said the 31-year-old victim got into a fight with a 41-year-old man she knew. The glass bottle cut her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Police
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot in doorway of Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for two suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 16 year old in Brooklyn. The incident — shown in the video above — happened on Monday just before 9 p.m., police said. The teen boy was opening a door to a building in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

NYPD: Prominent attorney stabbed to death in Queens office

NEW YORK -- A prominent immigration attorney was killed in Flushing, Queens on Monday.Police sources say the suspect was his client.CBS2's Thalia Perez spoke with friends of the victim.Ai Wang brought flowers to lay at the office door of her friend of more than 30 years. Wang was among at least a dozen who turned out Monday afternoon after learning Li, 66, was stabbed to death. "We've become very good friends and he's such a nice man. He's a very, very nice man. He helped all of our friends," Wang said. Police said Li was stabbed in the neck and back at his...
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Who is Lauren Pazienza? Everything we know about suspect in shoving attack that killed 87-year-old singing coach

Police have arrested a suspect in the shoving attack that killed Barbara Gustern, 87, a beloved singing coach in New York City.The suspect is 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza. The New York Police Department says the young woman turned herself in on 22 March, about two weeks after the assault. She has been charged with manslaughter, but is presumed innocent until proven guilty.Who is Ms Pazienza? What could have possibly motivated her to push an elderly woman – who police say she did not know – to her death? Here’s a look at everything we know so far.The attackOn the evening...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy