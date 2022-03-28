Teen girl repeatedly punched in face in random attack inside Manhattan subway station: police

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Officials are investigating after a teen girl was repeatedly punched in the face in a random attack at a Manhattan subway station early Monday, police said.

According to police, at about 4 a.m., the teen was walking in the 14th Street subway’s underground passageway between 6th and 7th Avenue when she was struck multiple times.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The teen suffered a cut to her face and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the NYPD said.

An investigation is ongoing.