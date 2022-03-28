ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon ‘asks job applicants to answer “hanging cable” math problem’ in their interview – can you solve it?

By Claire Wallace
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
AMAZON reportedly uses a math question in its interviews with job applicants.

An interview with the tech giant will require applicants to not only answer questions but to solve tough math and logic-based problems as well, according to reports.

This tricky Amazon hiring math problem gives engineers a run for their money

A YouTube video allegedly posted by an Amazon hiring candidate outlines a math problem that candidates are supposedly asked to answer in the interview process.

Specifically, the question was reportedly posed to prospective software engineers and developers.

The question reads: "A cable of 80 meters is hanging from the top of two poles that are both 50 meters off the ground.

"What is the distance between the two poles—to one decimal point—if the center cable is: 20 meters off the ground and 10 meters off the ground."

YouTubers claim that the question originally came from a 2010 academic paper that was published in the Atlantic Electronic Journal of Mathematics.

While the journal paper breaks down how to solve the problem in detail, there are also several solution videos on YouTube that might be easier to understand.

So, can you solve this tricky math problem without cheating off from this video?

If this problem is a breeze, see if you can solve this teaser for kids or this tricky brainteaser.

The Sun reached out to Amazon for comment on whether this and other similar questions are used in interviews.

