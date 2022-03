Grand Central Market’s seafood-focused Prawn has closed permanently, ending a five-year run for the corner stand. The restaurant first came to life in 2017 as a fast-casual case study, at the time called Bombo, that served clam chowder, fresh-steamed seafood options, and more, backed by founder and chef Mark Peel of Campanile fame. Peel ran the restaurant for years, even briefly expanding to a second location in Old Pasadena. The pandemic put a damper on crowds at Downtown LA’s historic Grand Central Market, though, and in June 2021 the venerable Peel suddenly died at 66 after a brief battle with cancer. More recently, the restaurant was said to be run by a longtime manager at Prawn.

PASADENA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO