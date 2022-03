The Washington state Court of Appeals has sided with the city of Kennewick to allow 280 acres of land at the southern edge of the city to be used for industrial development. Without it the city has almost no land for industrial development and has watched as companies have instead picked land elsewhere in the Tri-Cities for industrial projects, including the two massive Amazon warehouses being built in Pasco.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO