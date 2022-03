Less than five months after being cut by the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. could actually end up returning to Cleveland. According to Cleveland.com, the Super Bowl-winning receiver is "open to the possibility" of a reunion with the Browns because everything he likes about the franchise is still there. Beckham loved the fans and his teammates in Cleveland, but he didn't get along too well with Baker Mayfield, which is a big reason why OBJ ended up getting released by the team in early November.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO