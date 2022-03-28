ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sounds Like Will Smith And Chris Rock May Have Reconciled Since The Oscars Slap, According To Diddy

By Emily Mae Czachor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Alxpi_0es4m4pj00

We all watched Will Smith slap Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15udx7_0es4m4pj00
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

After the comedian referenced Jada Pinkett Smith 's bald head while delivering a joke that many found to be in poor taste — given all of her public comments about experiencing hair loss as a result of alopecia — Will approached Chris mid-speech and smacked him across the face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jv3RQ_0es4m4pj00
Axelle / FilmMagic via Getty Images

The King Richard star went on to win his first Academy Award — taking home the accolade for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film — and spoke a lot about love and protecting family while accepting the title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsMAP_0es4m4pj00

He also apologized to fellow nominees in an apparent nod to the earlier altercation with Chris.

Arturo Holmes / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Those who tuned in for yesterday's award ceremony will recall that Diddy , aka Sean Combs, stepped behind the mic soon after Chris left the stage. Acknowledging the slap, he said, "Will and Chris we're going to solve that like family at the after-party."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVh5P_0es4m4pj00
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Well, according to the artist, Will and Chris apparently did make up after the show. "That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," Diddy told Page Six today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snO6p_0es4m4pj00
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

"It's all love," he added. "They're brothers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iu08T_0es4m4pj00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage via Getty Images, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for National Board of Review

However the supposed reconciliation went down between Will and Chris, we're glad to hear they've worked things out.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed

803

Followers

601

Posts

469K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Sean Combs
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Chris Rock And Will Smith’s Oscars Fight, Explained

What the heck just happened? That’s what fans asked themselves after, in the middle of Chris Rock’s 2022 Oscars presenter introduction, Will Smith flew out of his seat and seemed to slap the comedian. A few seconds of silence followed as ABC tried to bleep out cursing. Let’s figure out what went down in Chris Rock and Will Smith’s apparent Oscars fight. (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both parties for comment on the incident, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#First Academy Award#Wireimage#National Board Of Review
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Polygon

Will Smith’s best performances that probably should have won Oscars

Will Smith has been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars in his illustrious career, the latest being for his performance as ultimate tennis dad Richard Williams in King Richard (which also earned him his first Best Picture nomination as a producer). Smith is the rare bona fide movie star, a crowd-pleaser who has delighted audiences in a variety of roles for decades. It is frankly bizarre that he has never won an Oscar — King Richard follows Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness as his acting nominations, and we’ll see Sunday night if that translates to his first win.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

What’s Actually In the Nearly $140K Bag That Oscar Hopefuls Like Will Smith And Kristen Stewart Get Just For Being Nominated

The 2022 Oscars are just about here! While fans of the awards ceremony may be looking forward to seeing who will go home with those golden statuettes tonight, some stars will be walking away with a pretty baller prize no matter if they actually win or not. A gift bag that contains nearly $140,000 worth of prizes will be given to a number of nominees like Will Smith and Kristen Stewart, and you’d be surprised at some of the things that are actually included in the package.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

803
Followers
601
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy