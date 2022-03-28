Sounds Like Will Smith And Chris Rock May Have Reconciled Since The Oscars Slap, According To Diddy

Check out more stories from
Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation
Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Look: Serena Williams’ Reaction To Will Smith Is Going Viral
Even Serena Williams was stunned by what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock at The Oscars on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Smith appeared to hit Rock on stage and yell at him for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock reportedly made a joke about Jada...
Jaden Smith Breaks Down In Tears After Dad Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At The Oscars
Viewers at home were shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27, and now, the actor’s son, Jaden, is revealing why the evening made him ‘cry’. “And That’s How We Do It”, Jaden Smith tweeted on March 28, just moments after the...
Chris Rock brings burns to National Board of Review gala: 'Good thing I'm not hosting the Oscars this year'
Chris Rock made a surprise appearance at Tuesday's National Board of Review awards dinner, where he poked fun at Sean Penn, the Oscars and much more.
Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence
Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap
Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
Chris Rock And Will Smith’s Oscars Fight, Explained
What the heck just happened? That’s what fans asked themselves after, in the middle of Chris Rock’s 2022 Oscars presenter introduction, Will Smith flew out of his seat and seemed to slap the comedian. A few seconds of silence followed as ABC tried to bleep out cursing. Let’s figure out what went down in Chris Rock and Will Smith’s apparent Oscars fight. (Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both parties for comment on the incident, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)
Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party
Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
Tom Segura On Jada Pinkett Smith: "The Bitch BEEN Bald, Jokes About It Or Her Are FINE"
42-year-old comedian Tom Segura has offered up some unsolicited advice to Jada Pinkett Smith – "Buy a F*CKIN WIG." After the unforgettable fiasco that unfolded at Sunday night's Academy Awards, every corner of the internet has come forward with an opinion on the matter, although Segura's seems to have earned him a significant amount of backlash.
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song
Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
Will Smith’s best performances that probably should have won Oscars
Will Smith has been nominated for three Best Actor Oscars in his illustrious career, the latest being for his performance as ultimate tennis dad Richard Williams in King Richard (which also earned him his first Best Picture nomination as a producer). Smith is the rare bona fide movie star, a crowd-pleaser who has delighted audiences in a variety of roles for decades. It is frankly bizarre that he has never won an Oscar — King Richard follows Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness as his acting nominations, and we’ll see Sunday night if that translates to his first win.
Look: Shannon Sharpe’s Comment On Will Smith Is Going Viral
Will Smith might want to consider himself lucky that Shannon Sharpe wasn’t in Chris Rock’s shoes on Sunday night. The Hall of Fame tight end and “Undisputed” co-host said he would’ve handled his business right there. “I would’ve whooped Will Smith’s ass right and every...
Hollywood Laugh Factory changes sign in support of Chris Rock after Will Smith slap at the Oscars
The comedy club's marquee now shows an image of Chris Rock
Oscars Add More Presenters from Music World Including Sean Diddy Combs and Pop Star Shawn Mendes
The Oscars are adding more and more presenters from different worlds. New t0 the list today for the March 27th broadcast are rap entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs and pop star Shawn Mendes. All they have in common is the same first name spelled differently. But they will definitely pique the interests of new Oscar viewers.
Twitter data indicates most of country backs Chris Rock after Oscars spat with Will Smith
Most of America is taking Chris Rock’s side after the comedian was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, but several states in the middle of the country have the “Men in Black” star’s back.
‘King Richard’ may be Will Smith’s best chance to finally win an Oscar
In the diverse world of entertainment, Will Smith is one of a kind. The first rapper to crossover into movie stardom has earned the respect of his acting peers. The next step in his ground-breaking journey could take place Sunday at the Academy Awards. King Richard might not feature the...
What’s Actually In the Nearly $140K Bag That Oscar Hopefuls Like Will Smith And Kristen Stewart Get Just For Being Nominated
The 2022 Oscars are just about here! While fans of the awards ceremony may be looking forward to seeing who will go home with those golden statuettes tonight, some stars will be walking away with a pretty baller prize no matter if they actually win or not. A gift bag that contains nearly $140,000 worth of prizes will be given to a number of nominees like Will Smith and Kristen Stewart, and you’d be surprised at some of the things that are actually included in the package.
Jada Pinkett Smith Seems to Break Silence After Will Smith Hit Chris Rock at Oscars
Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence following the Oscars incident between her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock...kinda. In an Instagram post, Jada posted a very vague graphic with no caption. It seems to fall short of what everyone was expecting following the entire incident Sunday night. Here's her...
