Kuwait steps up to fund National Desert Storm Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Kuwait will be the lead financial donor for the construction of the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

Kuwaiti ambassador H.E. Sheikh Salem Abdullah AlJaber Al-Sabah recognized Kuwait’s additional financial support on March 26.

“Kuwait is very proud to be the major donor to the construction of this memorial,” he said in a release from NDSWM . “Our contribution stems from our strong desire to recognize and honor the men and women who stood firmly and justly on the right side of history and paid the ultimate price to free Kuwait from the aggression of Saddam Hussein.”

The mission to eject Iraqi forces from Kuwait in 1991 was led by the U.S. armed forces during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield.

“Pending final design approval, we look forward to scheduling the Groundbreaking Ceremony and beginning construction on the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial,” said NDSWM CEO and President Scott C. Stump.

President Barack Obama signed the memorial’s enabling legislation in December of 2014. In March 2017, President Donald Trump signed the law authorizing the memorial to be built near the National Mall in an Area 1 location. In June 2018, a site located in close proximity to the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial received approval.

NDSWM’s goal is to complete and dedicate the new memorial by 2024.

“Anyone walking around the Mall in Washington cannot but stand in awe of America’s righteousness and grandeur,” said Al-Sabah. “This memorial will add another important chapter to that legacy.”