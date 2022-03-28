ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google issues warning for BILLIONS of Chrome users to change their browser settings today

By Sean Keach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oglhz_0es4lsTf00

GOOGLE has warned all Chrome browser users over a "high severity" security hole.

Now anyone with Google Chrome installed is being urged to install the latest security updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpWta_0es4lsTf00
Update Google Chrome as soon as you can Credit: Google / The Sun

The issue is also fixed for Microsoft Edge users on Windows PCs with a new update.

Neither Microsoft nor Google have detailed exactly what the problem is.

This could indicate that it's a significant issue that may already be being exploited in the real world.

Security holes allow hackers to potentially take over computer systems – compromising your devices.

If a hacker can hijack part of your computer, they could potentially wreak havoc on your digital life.

Google and Microsoft regularly release security fixes every four weeks to combat many of these bugs.

But both tech giants have now issued emergency patches to plug a seemingly dangerous hole.

There are an estimated 3.2billion people using Google Chrome around the world – so a major bug can be devastating.

The issue was first flagged on March 23, and requires urgent attention.

Sadly, we don't know exactly what will happen if you don't update your browser.

But it's clear that the issue is severe enough for Google and Microsoft to rush a fix out.

Updating your browser regularly is important for security – and one of the best ways to avoid being hacked.

However, it's also an easy way to get new features to improve your online experience.

So consider upgrading your browser often to keep your PC or Mac in good health.

How to update Google Chrome

The update you're looking for on Google Chrome is version 99.04844.84 or later.

To do this, go to the three dots in the top-right corner, and then choose Help.

Now go to About Google Chrome and then begin the update.

You should do this regularly to keep your PC or Mac protected against the latest hack attacks.

But it's not foolproof: stay vigilant online and don't click unsolicited links, hand over personal information, or download unverified apps.

How to update Microsoft Edge

Open your Microsoft Edge browser on Windows 10 or Windows 11.

Then go to Settings, and then About Microsoft Edge.

You can also type edge://settings/help into the address bar and hit Enter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0es4lsTf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfLyR_0es4lsTf00

You'll then be able to install the latest updates.

And it may be worth enabling automatic updates so you don't have to check back manually.

Featured Image Credit: Google / Unsplash / The Sun

