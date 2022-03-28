ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea legend and former England captain John Terry watches Three Lions in training ahead of Ivory Coast friendly

By Gary Stonehouse
 1 day ago

CHELSEA legend and former England captain John Terry was in attendance to watch the current crop of stars train today.

Gareth Southgate’s men are currently preparing to face Ivory Coast at Wembley tomorrow in the latest friendly ahead of the winter World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYxmP_0es4lZty00
Former captain John Terry was in attendance to watch England train earlier Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8tdj_0es4lZty00
The Three Lions are preparing to face Ivory Coast at Wembley tomorrow Credit: Getty

It is hot on the heels of Saturday’s comeback victory over Switzerland under the arch.

Luke Shaw and Harry Kane overturned Breel Embolo’s early header to give the hosts a 2-1 win.

England’s squad trained earlier at Tottenham Hotspur’s Enfield HQ - and ex skipper Terry was one of those casting a watchful eye over them.

The 41-year-old, who recently returned to Chelsea to take up a role as academy coach consultant, was dressed in all black.

He had his hands in his pocket while England’s men stretched off before the hard work got under way.

And he cracked a smile as one of Southgate’s staff appeared as the two engaged in conversation before returning to watching the session.

JT, who also briefly attempted to be part of a Chelsea takeover, made his Three Lions debut way back in 2003.

He was named captain three years later but was stripped of it in 2010 after being accused of having an affair with Wayne Bridge's former partner.

He was reinstated in March 2011 but 11 months later it was taken away from him again.

That was after he was banned for four matches and fined £220,000 for racially abusing QPR’s Anton Ferdinand.

He was cleared of racially abusing Ferdinand at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Terry won 78 caps for his country in total and scored six goals.

