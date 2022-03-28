ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars have spent the most guaranteed money in any offseason ever

By Zachary Huber
 19 hours ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered the 2022 NFL offseason with an abundance of needs, which is not surprising since they’ve held the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in back-to-back years. General manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson emerged for the free agency period swinging, attempting to shore up many holes on the roster. They signed eight free agents and added a couple more this past week.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday that the Jaguars have shelled out $175.3 million in guaranteed money, the most by any team in any offseason ever. It’s not surprising to see the Jaguars take home that honor after all the work they put in to improve the roster.

They signed wide receivers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and tight end Evan Engram to bring second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence some weapons. Jacksonville also brought Lawrence some protection in guard Brandon Scherff. Then on defense, the Jags signed defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, and cornerback Darious Williams.

The Jaguars gave Kirk the most guaranteed money out of any free-agent addition this offseason at $37 million. Scherff and Oluokun come in second and third at $30 and $28 million, respectively.

However, Jacksonville’s record should come with an asterisk because the salary cap also increased this offseason from $182.5 to $208.2 million.

“Touchdown Jaguars!” will be published weekly, giving Jags Wire readers a new go-to podcast to hear the latest in news, rumors, and more. To stay up to date, subscribe via Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and feel free to rate and comment.

