ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukraine refugees near 4 million. Will exodus slowdown last?

By SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC, JAMEY KEATEN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZFDA_0es4jksL00
1 of 18

MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — A slowdown for good or a temporary lull during the storm of war?

While the number of refugees who have flooded out of Ukraine nears 4 million, fewer people have crossed the border in recent days. Border guards, aid agencies and refugees themselves say Russia’s unpredictable war on Ukraine offers few signs whether it’s just a pause or a permanent drop-off.

Some Ukrainians are sticking it out to fight or help defend their country. Others have left their homes but are staying elsewhere in Ukraine to wait and see how the winds of war will blow. Still others are elderly or ill and need extra help moving anywhere. And some remain, as one refugee put it, because “homeland is homeland.”

In the first two weeks after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, about 2.5 million people in Ukraine’s pre-war population of 44 million left the country to avoid the bombs and bloodshed. In the second two weeks, the number of refugees was roughly half that.

The total exodus now stands at 3.87 million, according to the latest tally announced Monday from UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency. But in the previous 24 hours, only 45,000 people crossed Ukraine’s borders to seek safety, the slowest one-day count yet, and for four of the last five days the numbers have not surpassed 50,000 a day. In contrast, on March 6 and March 7, over 200,000 people a day left Ukraine.

“People who were determined to leave when war breaks out fled in the first days,” explained Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Polish border guards.

Even if the exodus is easing, there’s no understating the scope of it.

UNHCR says the war has triggered Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II, and the speed and breadth of refugees fleeing to countries including Poland, Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia — as well as Russia — is unprecedented in recent times. Poland alone has taken in 2.3 million refugees and Romania nearly 600,000. The United States has vowed to take in 100,000.

Even the devastating 11-year war in Syria, source of the world’s biggest refugee crisis, didn’t force out so many people so fast.

“We hope that hopefully the trend of new arrivals will decrease. But I don’t think there’s any guarantee of that until there’s a political solution” to the war, said Alex Mundt, UNHCR’s senior emergency coordinator in Poland.

The International Organization for Migration has also estimated that more 6.5 million people in Ukraine have been driven from their homes by the Russian invasion but remain displaced inside the country, suggesting that a large pool of potential refugees still awaits. IOM said another 12 million people are believed to be trapped in places where fighting has been intense, or don’t want to leave.

“Sadly, there are a lot of people who are not able to leave, either because transportation routes have been cut off or they just don’t have the means arrive to safety in the neighboring countries,” IOM spokesman Jorge Galindo told The Associated Press in Medyka, a Polish border town.

Jewish groups have begun an effort to bring frail Holocaust survivors out of Ukraine, but each person requires a team of rescue workers to extract such refugees.

“Now I’m too old to run to the bunker. So I just stayed inside my apartment and prayed that the bombs would not kill me,” said 83-year-old Holocaust survivor Tatyana Zhuravliova, a retired doctor who was relocated to a nursing home in Germany last week.

Michalska, the Polish border guard spokeswoman, suggested that many Ukrainians who have already fled have left the areas most affected by the fighting, and future battles could determine whether civilians in other areas decide to leave.

“We cannot exclude that there will be more waves of refugees in the future,” Michalska said by phone.

Aid agencies are not letting up in their efforts, helping those who have already gotten out of Ukraine and preparing in case new surges of refugees arrive.

At the border post in Medyka, Poland, shopping trolleys filled with luggage still rattle down a small path leading from passport control, through a village of aid tents to buses waiting to carry Ukrainian refugees to a nearby town.

“Maybe people are waiting it out, to see if their city will get attacked or not,” said Alina Beskrovna, 31, who fled the devastated, besieged southeastern city of Mariupol. She and her mother left the city five days ago but even to get to the border they had to cross 18 checkpoints: 16 Russian and two Ukrainian.

She alluded to new Russian airstrikes over the weekend near Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, which has been a key refuge for Ukrainians fleeing after the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladmir Putin.

“Putin is very unpredictable. And judging from what happened in Lviv two days ago, I think it will not stop in my region, it will not stop at Ukraine,” she said. “It will go further, so the world should prepare for more waves to come.”

Oksana Mironova, a 35-year-old refugee from Kyiv, said: “It is not getting any better — definitely not. We would like to believe it will improve, but unfortunately we need to escape.”

Yet even in the face of Russian airstrikes that obliterate apartment buildings, shopping malls and schools, the pull of home remains strong.

Olena Vorontsova, 50, fled the capital of Kyiv.

“Many people just do not want to leave their homes, because homeland is homeland,” she said.

___

Keaten reported from Geneva. Bassam Hatoum in Medyka, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russia war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees Syria#Refugees International#Help Refugees#Ukraine#Medyka#Ap#Ukrainians#Unhcr#U N
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
PBS NewsHour

Live updates: Russia warns Ukraine’s neighboring countries

NEW YORK — The Russian military has warned Ukraine’s neighboring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had...
MILITARY
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Amid Russian aggression, NATO nonalignment creates risk for Finland and Sweden

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas, and opinions to know sent to your inbox every weekday. In the wilds of Scandinavia, more than 30,000 troops are conducting live-fire drills at Cold...
MILITARY
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (March 17)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The bomb shelter beneath the Mariupol theater withstood Wednesday's airstrike, and rescue teams began to pull out survivors. The number of casualties remains unclear. Russia denies conducting the strike on the civilian shelter. Failed cease-fires keep disrupting evacuations from the besieged city, but 15 large buses managed to leave Mariupol on Wednesday.
MILITARY
CBS News

Biden heads to Belgium and Poland to address Russia's war on Ukraine

President Biden is heading to Belgium and Poland Wednesday to meet with NATO members and European allies on maintaining a unified front against Russia's war in Ukraine. He's expected to arrive Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium, where he'll meet with NATO allies, G7 partners and European Union leaders. Afterward, he'll head to Warsaw, Poland, to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address world leaders gathering in Brussels Thursday for an extraordinary meeting of the alliance.
POTUS
The Independent

Russia Ukraine War Advisory

Officials in Mariupol say last week's Russian airstrike on a theatre used as a bomb shelter killed 300 people. President Biden, meanwhile, heads to Poland to meet with U.S. troops and some of millions of Ukrainian refugees that fled the war.Here’s a look at the coverage of the war from our journalists in Ukraine, Washington and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by going to our Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.—————————————SENT/DEVELOPING—————————————RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR —The government of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol says 300 people died in a Russian airstrike on March 16 on...
MILITARY
BBC

War in Ukraine: Man helping to build homes for refugees in Poland

A former agricultural college in Poland is being converted into homes for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, with the help of an Englishman. Nick Horseman, from Hampshire, has made several trips to Ukraine to help the millions escaping the conflict. On his last visit he met two Poles who...
HOMELESS
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Refugees in Poland Queue for Work Permits as Border Crossings Ebb

WARSAW/PRZEMYSL, Poland (Reuters) - Hundreds of Ukrainians waited in front of Poland's national stadium to register for work permits on Monday as governments and businesses across central Europe sought to help refugees who have fled Russia's invasion find jobs and school places. Poland has taken in the largest number of...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

823K+
Followers
409K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy