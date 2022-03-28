ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What You Don’t Know About the History of Will Smith and Chris Rock

By Matty Willz
 18 hours ago
Before we get started it’s probably a good idea for everyone to let out a long, relaxing ‘wooosah’.

Did it help? Probably not, but the homie Will Smith definitely didn’t complete that infamous exercise before calmly slapping the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth at the 2022 Academy Awards.

But what most fans don’t understand is that this isn’t the first time Rock has made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Though I have a funny feeling that it may be the last.

After the slap heard around the world, many wondered if there was some dark history between Will and Chris that would’ve prompted such a violent outburst. Let’s break it down.

Back in 2016, at the same award ceremony, Chris Rock was hosting. At the time the ‘#OscarsSoWhite’ trend was in full effect. Several celebrities and followers on social media didn’t appreciate the lack of diversity at the award ceremony and decided to protest. Both Will and Jada boycott the show, and Rock, of course, turned it into a joke.

Strike one.

The line about the Smiths happens around the 2:50 mark.

“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties,” Rock quipped during the opening monoluge. “I wasn’t invited.”

In 2018 Will showed some love to his ex-wife, Sheree Zambino, who’s the mother of his oldest son, on social media. Rock left a comment confessing that Will must “have a very understanding wife”.

Strike two.

And then last night happened. For Mr. Rock it looks like three strikes and a slap to the face my boy!

The point is, Chris Rock has made several remarks about Jada Pinkett Smith over the years. No one is condoning violence, and of course, Will lacked professionalism in his approach. But is there something going on between Rock and the Smiths that we just don’t know about?

Perhaps. Or perhaps we’ll never really get to the bottom of it.

But one thing’s for sure, it looks like Jaden Smith – Will and Jada’s son – is rocking with his dad on this one.

Who’s side are you on in this Will Smith/Chris Rock fiasco?

Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals thoughts on shocking Will Smith Oscars moment

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest took to the air for their After Oscars show bright and early on Monday morning following Sunday's eventful 94th Academy Awards ceremony. While addressing the big moments of the night on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the two couldn't skirt around talking about the big one, that being Will Smith shockingly attacking Chris Rock.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

TikTok’s New Obsession is All About The Scalp— Here’s What You Should Know

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, chances are you’ve come across one of the many strangely obsessive, scalp care trends. There’s the current “hairline check”, where you bring your phone to the top of the head to check out the thickness of your part. There’s the trending use of rosemary oil, applying it daily to the scalp to promote hair growth. There was even a teenager who went viral for discovering the very well-known scientific fact that hair grows from our scalps instead of the ends of our hair. Needless to say, social media has a newfound obsession with all things scalp care.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
