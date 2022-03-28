Rishi's tries another A-lister look! Chancellor sports £335 trainers by cult brand Common Projects loved by A-listers including Jay-Z and Gisele

Rishi Sunak was pictured last night sporting a £335 pair of trainers loved by A-listers including Jay-Z, Drake and Reese Witherspoon, as the cost of living crisis rumbles on.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, 41, sported the shoes with suit trousers and an open collar white shirt as he strode through Downing Street amid a bitter standoff with Boris Johnson over delays to his energy strategy.

It's the latest sartorial move the billionaire politician has made to dress like an A-lister, after last year going viral for wearing Palm Angels sliders.

Common Projects shoes have become one of the most sought after in the world after being created in New York in 2004 by Flavio Girolami and Simone Castoro.

Sold by Selfridges, The Achilles by Commons Projects' shoe favoured by the likes Gisele Bundchen and Kanye West and are made of white leather in Italy with a gold-foil serial number at the heel.

The shop's website says: 'With their effortless style and simple design, it's not hard to see why Common Projects Achilles leather low-top trainers have become a favourite of the fashion pack.

'Detailed with a gold-foil serial number at the heel, these trainers are perfect for weekend city looks.'

Girolami and Castoro have been working together the early noughties after they kept meeting each other at fashion shows in the 1990s.

Speaking to Complex magazine about the success of his brand, Girolami explained: 'We're making shoes for people who understand what good design is without having to get into it. We don't want you to think about how something looks or whether it has a big logo on it. We just want you to wear them because they feel good and look great.'

The shoes are loved by Jay Z (left pictured wearing them in Paris) and Drake (right at a basketball game in 2017(

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is among the stars who sport the shoe, she is pictured in New York in November 2019

When they met, Girolami was working as a creative consultant in Italy, while Castoro was an art director.

Their first shoe was the Achilles - the style favoured by the Chancellor - which is hugely popular with the fashion set with culture icons including John Legend, Serena Williams, Nick Jonas, Aziz Ansari, Frank Ocean, Ellen DeGeneres and Alexander Skarsgård, sporting them.

Their also loved by fashion editors -with GQ's creative director Jim Moore previously telling the New York Times: 'There is something about their sneakers that is a confidence booster for guys'.

Katie Holmes is among the A-listers who have worn the brand - she is pictured t the Brooklyn museum in 2019

John Legend has also sported the shoe, pictured here with wife Chrissy Teigen in 2016 in Coney Island, New York

'I have some pairs that I've been wearing for over four years, and when I pull them out I still get more compliments than anything else in my closet. It's a sneaker that everyone in the world knows about.'

Stylists and etiquette experts declared white trainers formal wear in recent years, saying the versatile shoe can be worn for dinner parties and as office wear.

Kate Middleton has sported white trainers to Wimbledon, while Emma Thompson wore a pair to Buckingham Palace.

Stylists and etiquette experts declared white trainers formal wear in recent years, saying the versatile shoe can be worn for dinner parties and as office wear. Martha Hunt (left) and Alessandra Ambrosio (right) are fans for the shoe

Meanwhile etiquette expert William Hanson said: 'It is fine to wear white trainers for 'smartish' occasions, such as the Duchess of Cambridge's decision to wear an immaculate pair at the Chelsea Flower Show.

In 2019, stylist Shane Watson explained that the white trainer revolution was the biggest 'fashion footwear explosion the like of which we haven’t seen since every woman in Britain (almost) owned a pair of Uggs back in the early 2000s'.

Rishi's style move comes as Boris Johnson is facing another humiliating delay to his energy strategy amid claims of a bitter standoff with the chancellor.

The PM was finally expected to unveil the plans to bolster the UK's supplies in the coming days, after previously pushing the date back.

However, the Chancellor is said to be holding out against any big new spending commitments, insisting that every 'marginal pound' should go towards tax cuts instead.

The announcement will now not happen by the end of the month - the most recent timeline given by Downing Street - with April 4 looking most likely, according to the Financial Times.