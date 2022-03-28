Lottery results LIVE – 03/28/22 Powerball jackpot winning numbers drawn tonight ahead of 03/29/22 Mega Millions prize

ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to tonight's Powerball.

Monday's Powerball lottery for March 28 has a staggering $195million as the top prize, or $123.4million as the cash option.

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 11pm ET.

It comes ahead of Tuesday's Mega Million lottery, where the jackpot prize is $60million.

Mega Millions draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11pm ET.

Taxes on the lottery, continued

If you take home the lump sum prize after winning the Powerball jackpot, you will immediately fall into the highest tax bracket, according to TurboTax.

This means you’ll likely owe the IRS at least 37 percent in taxes as of 2021.

So, a $1.5billion jackpot is really worth about $930million if you choose to take the lump sum payout.

Taxes on lottery winnings

The state you won your prize in will be required to notify the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) if you won over $600

What is the 10x multiplier?

The Powerball 10X multiplier comes into play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150million or less.

The Power Play option, available for $1 per play, multiplies winnings by 10 times

Lump-sum VS annuity

While both options ensure a lottery payment, the lump-sum and annuity options each have their own set of benefits.

A lump-sum distribution can assist winners to avoid long-term tax consequences while also allowing them to invest quickly in high-yield financial opportunities such as real estate and equities.

Lottery winnings are immediately reduced due to federal taxes.

However, annuity payment winners are more likely to win advertised jackpots than lump-sum winners.

Jackpot prize options

Jackpot winners can choose to claim their lottery prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment.

With the annuity option, winners are guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The annual payments go up by 5 percent each year until the 30th and final payment, with all 30 payments adding up to the value of the annuity

Jackpots won in 2021

The Powerball jackpot was hit six times in 2021: