Oscars winner Will Smith has trained with Conor McGregor’s MMA coach who was ‘super impressed’ with actor

WILL SMITH shocked the world on Sunday night when the Hollywood actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The 53-year-old, who scooped the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad in King Richard, took exception to a joke made about his wife.

Hollywood star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday Credit: AP

Smith once trained with Conor McGregor's MMA coach John Kavanagh, who was left 'super impressed' Credit: https://www.instagram.com/coach_kavanagh/

Smith stormed the stage and attacked Rock after the 57-year-old made a poorly-received joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Rock said: "Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made a £23million offer to stage a bout between Smith and Rock.

Meanwhile celebrity boxing promoters Boxstar have put forward a bid of £10m to stage the fight on April 30.

It would take place on a card which is also set to feature Manchester United legend Patrice Evra.

Smith does have some small experience of boxing training after playing Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic about his life.

He was trained for the movie by former Sugar Ray Leonard coach Darrell Foster in a professional boxing-style training camp.

And last year, he trained with Conor McGregor's MMA coach John Kavanagh, who was left 'super impressed' with his skills.

Speaking to BBC Sport in December, Kavanagh revealed: "That was a weird situation that popped up.

“I was in Dubai training with Conor and his people were on to my people, as they say. Would I be interested in doing a session with Will Smith? Absolutely I would. I’m a massive fan, I couldn’t believe it.

“I got to go out to an incredible sport complex out there. I’ve got a warrior programme and I put him through a typical session. I was super impressed with him.”

He added: “Probably my favourite part was that we mimicked an MMA fight. It’s done on a punchbag. You’ll see it on his documentary – which if he puts me in, I’m probably going to get 10 seconds.

"One of my favourite moments was that between rounds, he goes and sits down, just like a fighter would and I’m sitting by his side just like I would when I’m cornering a fighter and giving him advice in the ear.

“I really try to get them in the mindset of a fighter. While I was doing that, Will was hunched over, very focused, staring into space.

“I thought: ‘Oh my god, this is the guy who played Muhammad Ali. This is a scene from that movie.’

“It was one or two seconds of: ‘What the hell is going on with my life! How did this happen? Fresh Prince of Bel Air here, Muhammad Ali and he’s tuned into everything I’m saying.’

“We had a great workout, we had a bit of fun afterwards. I didn’t tell anyone about it – so when it went up [on social media], straight after, my mother’s ringing me, my sister’s ringing me.”