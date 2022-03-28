ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oscars winner Will Smith has trained with Conor McGregor’s MMA coach who was ‘super impressed’ with actor

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmfzW_0es4hdcq00

WILL SMITH shocked the world on Sunday night when the Hollywood actor slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The 53-year-old, who scooped the Best Actor gong for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' dad in King Richard, took exception to a joke made about his wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Be7Rx_0es4hdcq00
Hollywood star Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PP86L_0es4hdcq00
Smith once trained with Conor McGregor's MMA coach John Kavanagh, who was left 'super impressed' Credit: https://www.instagram.com/coach_kavanagh/

Smith stormed the stage and attacked Rock after the 57-year-old made a poorly-received joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss.

Rock said: "Jada, I love you, G. I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it."

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has made a £23million offer to stage a bout between Smith and Rock.

Meanwhile celebrity boxing promoters Boxstar have put forward a bid of £10m to stage the fight on April 30.

It would take place on a card which is also set to feature Manchester United legend Patrice Evra.

Smith does have some small experience of boxing training after playing Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic about his life.

He was trained for the movie by former Sugar Ray Leonard coach Darrell Foster in a professional boxing-style training camp.

And last year, he trained with Conor McGregor's MMA coach John Kavanagh, who was left 'super impressed' with his skills.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Speaking to BBC Sport in December, Kavanagh revealed: "That was a weird situation that popped up.

“I was in Dubai training with Conor and his people were on to my people, as they say. Would I be interested in doing a session with Will Smith? Absolutely I would. I’m a massive fan, I couldn’t believe it.

“I got to go out to an incredible sport complex out there. I’ve got a warrior programme and I put him through a typical session. I was super impressed with him.”

He added: “Probably my favourite part was that we mimicked an MMA fight. It’s done on a punchbag. You’ll see it on his documentary – which if he puts me in, I’m probably going to get 10 seconds.

"One of my favourite moments was that between rounds, he goes and sits down, just like a fighter would and I’m sitting by his side just like I would when I’m cornering a fighter and giving him advice in the ear.

“I really try to get them in the mindset of a fighter. While I was doing that, Will was hunched over, very focused, staring into space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmCbv_0es4hdcq00

“I thought: ‘Oh my god, this is the guy who played Muhammad Ali. This is a scene from that movie.’

“It was one or two seconds of: ‘What the hell is going on with my life! How did this happen? Fresh Prince of Bel Air here, Muhammad Ali and he’s tuned into everything I’m saying.’

“We had a great workout, we had a bit of fun afterwards. I didn’t tell anyone about it – so when it went up [on social media], straight after, my mother’s ringing me, my sister’s ringing me.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The US Sun
The US Sun

367K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

114M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Patrice Evra
Person
Jake Paul
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
mmanews.com

Khabib Calls For Fighters To Boycott Covington After Masvidal’s Arrest

Khabib Nurmagomedov is calling for the cancelation of Colby Covington after the welterweight pressed charges on Jorge Masvidal for aggravated battery. Wednesday, Masvidal was arrested on charges of second-degree aggravated battery and criminal mischief. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Masvidal did not hide his contempt...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Boxing#Combat#Mma#The Academy Awards#Manchester United#Ts Cs#Bbc Sport
ETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken. Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans. "This is a season for...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Former UFC great Chael Sonnen hit with 11 charges of battery by Las Vegas prosecutors

UFC middleweight great Chael Sonnen is in Las Vegas hot water for a December casino fight that he originally had avoided charges on. On Monday, TMZ Sports reported the news that Sonnen, 44, was facing a laundry list of charges from the Las Vegas prosecutor’s office. Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger was facing one charge of felony battery strangulation, and 10 other misdemeanor battery charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN 33 headliner: Curtis Blaydes calls for interim title fight after beating Chris Daukaus

Curtis Blaydes has more than one dimension—a reality to which Chris Daukaus can now attest. Blaydes stayed relevant in the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight division as he took apart the former Philadelphia police officer with punches in the second round of their UFC on ESPN 33 headliner on Saturday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Daukaus (12-5, 4-2 UFC) bowed out 17 seconds into Round 2.
UFC
mmanews.com

Archives: White Shuts Down McGregor Getting an Ownership Stake (2019)

The following article was published on this day three years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives. Headline: Dana White Shuts Down Conor McGregor Getting an Ownership Stake in the UFC. Author: Damon Martin. The reasons behind Conor McGregor’s sudden...
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy