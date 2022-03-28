ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

What time is Biden’s budget speech today?

By Jennifer Roback
 1 day ago
SINCE taking office, President Joe Biden has spoken in front of the public several times on various issues.

On March 28, 2022, he will stand behind the podium and deliver another speech about the 2023 fiscal year budget, and now Americans want to know when they can tune in.

What time is Biden's Budget speech today?

On March 28, Biden is scheduled to speak about the fiscal year budget at 2:45pm EST.

The speech can be watched live on local news outlets or online through The White House's official YouTube page.

At 3:30pm, a press briefing will then be given by Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates.

What will Biden talk about?

Biden's budget speech comes just days after it was revealed that he plans on proposing a new tax on households that are worth more than $100million.

Called the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax, it aims to tax households worth more than $100million by 20 percent, CNBC notes.

"My Administration is on track to reduce the federal deficit by more than $1.3 trillion this year, cutting in half the deficit from the last year of the previous Administration and delivering the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in U.S. history," Biden said in a statement.

"...My budget will continue that progress, further reducing the deficit by continuing to support the economic growth that has increased revenues and ensuring that billionaires and large corporations pay their fair share."

The proposed tax is expected to reduce the deficit by about $360billion in the next decade.

Will Biden discuss Ukraine?

At this time, it is unclear if Biden has plans on discussing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Earlier in the week, Biden traveled overseas to meet with world leaders and discuss measures available to combat Vladimir Putin amid fears he will use nuclear weapons.

Biden is expected to talk about the Billionaire Minimum Income Tax Credit: AFP

If Putin decides to use the weapons, Biden revealed that members of NATO will respond.

Biden previously stated that NATO will only get involved if Putin attacks any of the 30 member states.

Community Policy