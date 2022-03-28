ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House ‘out on lockdown for 90 minutes’ as Secret Service rushed to ‘suspicious package in Lafayette Park’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCKxc_0es4hPDY00

THE WHITE House was placed on a brief lockdown on Monday after Secret Service officials responded to a suspicious package near the facility.

Secret Service officials discovered the package in Lafayette Square Park, just north of the president's residence, shortly after 10.30am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbPxN_0es4hPDY00
The White House was placed on lockdown on Monday morning Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Reporters at the White House were rushed into the briefing room as officials secured the scene.

The Metro Police Department explosive ordinance disposal team also responded to the scene.

Officials shut down vehicle and pedestrian traffic on H street between 15th and 17th and Penn Ave as a precaution.

According to the Secret Service, one individual was arrested for felony threats, unlawful entry, false alarms and false reporst.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34NZLc_0es4hPDY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEPVq_0es4hPDY00

The White House was given the all-clear just before noon after officials deemed the package safe.

The scare comes as President Joe Biden is set to announce his 2023 budget request.

Biden will unveil a new minimum tax targeting billionaires, proposing a 20 percent rate that would hit both the income and unrealized capital gains of the wealthiest Americans.

The Billionaire Minimum Income Tax would establish a 20 percent minimum tax on all US households worth more than $100million, or about 0.01 percent of Americans.

The White House projected that more than half the revenue generated by the tax would stem from the country's 700 billionaires.

If enacted, the tax would reduce the deficit, which sits at $3trillion, by about $360billion over the next decade, and it represents more than a third of the Biden team's plan to trim the spending gap by $1.3trillion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJ2KS_0es4hPDY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn72g_0es4hPDY00

"President Biden is a capitalist and believes that anyone should be able to become a millionaire or a billionaire," the White House said in a statement.

"He also believes that it is wrong for America to have a tax code that results in America’s wealthiest households paying a lower tax rate than working families."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H Street#Lafayette Park#The Secret Service#The White House#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
Radar Online.com

Chris Cuomo Was Offered Rare Plasma Covid-19 Treatment While Thousands Of New Yorkers Were Dying From Virus

Chris Cuomo was reportedly offered a rare and experimental Covid-19 treatment when he contracted the virus at the height of the pandemic, and although the former CNN host ultimately declined the offer, many are wondering why the brother of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo was presented with the opportunity while thousands of other New Yorkers were dying from the virus every day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
367K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy