(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images) Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 27, 2022.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Actor Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

Myung Chun HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Denzel Washington comforts Will Smith during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images US actor Will Smith, with his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard", poses with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, as they attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images "Coda" producers Philippe Rousselet (2nd R), Fabrice Gianfermi (3rd L) and Patrick Wachsberger (3rd R) accept the award for Best Picture for "CODA" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Actress Ariana DeBose accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "West Side Story" during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Troy Kotsur, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA," left, and Youn Yuh-jung pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Sian Heder accepts the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for CODA during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jane Campion is escorted by Kevin Costner after winning the Oscar for Best Director during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Alana Haim arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images British actress Olivia Colman attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images "Dune" sound team Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green (2nd R), Doug Hemphill (R) and Ron Bartlett (C) accept the award for Best Sound onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Billie Eilish and Finneas perform during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Actress Jessica Chastain holds the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" as she attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022.