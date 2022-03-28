ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The 94th Academy Awards

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GxwY_0es4hIHh00

(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zhoAr_0es4hIHh00
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Actor Will Smith accepts the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard" at the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1x0l_0es4hIHh00
Myung Chun

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Denzel Washington comforts Will Smith during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17cUXb_0es4hIHh00
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

US actor Will Smith, with his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for "King Richard", poses with wife Jada Pinkett Smith, as they attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZKue_0es4hIHh00
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"Coda" producers Philippe Rousselet (2nd R), Fabrice Gianfermi (3rd L) and Patrick Wachsberger (3rd R) accept the award for Best Picture for "CODA" onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYbCN_0es4hIHh00
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Ariana DeBose accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "West Side Story" during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDtvp_0es4hIHh00
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Troy Kotsur, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA," left, and Youn Yuh-jung pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CDjJZ_0es4hIHh00
(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Sian Heder accepts the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for CODA during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IRyQd_0es4hIHh00
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Jane Campion is escorted by Kevin Costner after winning the Oscar for Best Director during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fb04b_0es4hIHh00
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zendaya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pIc3M_0es4hIHh00
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sCOD_0es4hIHh00
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjyZ6_0es4hIHh00
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Alana Haim arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0XVt_0es4hIHh00
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYtYt_0es4hIHh00
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbvem_0es4hIHh00
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXPJS_0es4hIHh00
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whV6j_0es4hIHh00
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

British actress Olivia Colman attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xVfOM_0es4hIHh00
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5XfY_0es4hIHh00
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

"Dune" sound team Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green (2nd R), Doug Hemphill (R) and Ron Bartlett (C) accept the award for Best Sound onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQF4B_0es4hIHh00
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Laverne Cox arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CONR4_0es4hIHh00
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07JNXz_0es4hIHh00
(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxK2I_0es4hIHh00
(Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Billie Eilish and Finneas perform during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3wvl_0es4hIHh00
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Actress Jessica Chastain holds the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" as she attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbNo0_0es4hIHh00
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

US actress Ariana DeBose, with the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in "West Side Story", poses with Sue Makkoo as they attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS LA
CBS LA

101K+

Followers

20K+

Posts

32M+

Views

Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Will Smith
Person
Sian Heder
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Zendaya
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Wanda Sykes
Person
Timothee Chalamet
WBAL Radio

Oscars 2022: This year's Best Actor/Best Actress nominees

Ahead of the Oscars on March 27, here’s a look at the leading contenders for Best Actor and Best Actress. Will Smith is nominated for Best Actor for his role in King Richard as the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams. This is Smith’s third Oscar nomination, and so far, he’s won quite a few of the awards that are key indicators of Oscar glory, including the Screen Actors Guild and the BAFTA Awards for Best Actor.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscars Begin Setting Music Plans For 94th Academy Awards: Travis Barker, DJ Nice, Sheila E, More

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars on Friday set some of the musicians who will perform on the live ABC ceremony on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Oscarcast producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said an “all-star band” will feature the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper. Organizers said an orchestra will also return to the telecast. DJ D-Nice has also been set to perform during the show, and has been tapped to perform at the Academy’s post-Oscar Governors Ball gala. The Samples, a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Coda#Getty Images Actor#Los Angeles Times#Getty Images
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shows off gorgeous Oscars gowns alongside Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa certainly has a lot to look forward to as she, along with the rest of the world, waits with bated breath for the return of the Oscars. Ahead of Sunday night's ceremony, the TV personality took to her social media to share a series of throwback snapshots from her time attending the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite AwardOscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She "Nearly Said No" to Designing 'Cruella'Oscars: 'Drive My Car' Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Thanks His Actors for Best International Film Win The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The order in which the awards will be presented follows. Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Message After Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken. Two days after husband Will Smith shockingly confronted Chris Rock live onstage at the 2022 Oscars, slapping him in the face over a joke the comedian made about Jada's shaved head, the 50-year-old actress has a message for her fans. "This is a season for...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy