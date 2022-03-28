ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Stitch Golf's limited edition Masters 2022 collection is here

By Averee Dovsek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Imko_0es4h38300
Stitch Golf

Every golfer’s favorite holiday, The Masters, is almost here.

Stitch Golf has released limited edition hats, headcovers, t-shirts and a golf bag to celebrate the annual April tradition.

The Limited Edition Master Of Style Collection is full of peach ice cream sandwiches, green and white umbrellas, pimento cheese sandwiches, azaleas in bloom, caddie coveralls, crowded galleries and more, of which golf fans can only dream.

Season Opener Headcover - $98 *Inside The Ropes Headcover - $98

The 2022 headcovers come in two designs for three different club sizes. The new collection also features four hats, the first of which drops March 28 and the rest will be released throughout the week.

Stitch’s signature SL2 bag was made in Masters’ green for this collection. At just four pounds, this bag is lightweight and a great choice whether you prefer to walk or ride.

“Over the years, our limited edition collections have been such a hit, but we see the most love shown regarding our annual Master Of Style Collection, which is an ode to our favorite tournament of the year,” according to Stitch Golf. “This year we decided to launch a larger collection with more products to choose from, and a hefty amount of inventory so that anyone that wants something, can get their hands on it. We hope everyone enjoys these designs.”

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

colette x Dour Darcels To Release a Limited-Edition Mini NFT Collection

Dour Darcels, the NFT project from the world of Darcel Disappoints, is releasing a limited-edition NFT collection with Parisian boutique colette to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The colette x Darcels mini collection consists of 25 one-of-one NFTs celebrating each year that colette has existed as a contemporary retail and gallery...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Rangers, NJ fashion designer's STAPLE brand team up for limited edition collection

New Jersey native Jeff Staple grew up rooting for the Rangers, but he probably never imagined his name and designs would partner with the hockey team at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers and streetwear line STAPLE co-branded capsule collection will be available for purchase exclusively at Madison Square Garden team stores during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 25.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Golf Digest

Channel the luck of the Irish all season long with Rhoback’s St. Patrick’s Day golf shirt collection

Rhoback’s collection seems to expand with every holiday and special event that comes both in and out of the golf world. St. Patrick’s Day is no exception as the brand released four new styles to celebrate the Irish holiday. Adding to its already robust collection of green golf tops, the release includes two polos and two quarter-zips in both bold and subtle styling to match any look.
APPAREL
TMZ.com

Spice Up Your Toy Collection With These Limited Edition Figurines

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you're looking for something new and unique to add to your collection, RabbotZ is for you. These distinctive vinyl figures are miniature works of collectible art created by independent artists from around the globe.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Limited Edition#Ice Cream Sandwiches
Guitar World Magazine

Ernie Ball Music Man adds luxurious limited-edition Spring 2022 models to its Ball Family Reserve collection

Ernie Ball has unveiled the latest limited-edition electric guitars and bass guitars to join its ever-expanding Ball Family Reserve cohort. As was the case with the Ball Family Reserve expansion packs released last March, July and September, a quartet of models has been released, which introduces updated aesthetics and improved electronics.
LIFESTYLE
TechSpot

Wolverine's limited-edition Master Chief boots are for hardcore Halo fans

What just happened? Developer 343 Industries has partnered with footwear manufacturer Wolverine on a limited-edition boot inspired by Halo's iconic protagonist. As the story goes, fans were quick to point out that Wolverine's Hellcat boot looked like something straight out of Halo when it debuted in August 2020. Rather than brush it off, Wolverine reached out to 343 Industries to make something that Halo fans can truly call their own.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy