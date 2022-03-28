Meet the field: Americans competing in the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The world’s best women’s amateur golfers are once again bound for Augusta, Georgia.

The third Augusta National Women’s Amateur tees off this week with 42 of the top-50 players in the women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking all dreaming of that trip down Magnolia Lane.

The field of 72 – 33 Americans and 39 internationals – will play two rounds of stroke play at nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31, with the top-30 players advancing to the final round on Saturday, April 2. The entire field of 72 will play Augusta National for a practice round Friday, April 1.

Get to know the players in the field from the United States.

(Editor’s Note: The International field list will post Tuesday, March 29)

Amari Avery

Age: 18

Hometown: Riverside, California

Education: USC, freshman

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

Joined the Trojans as a spring semester freshman and in five events earned consecutive wins and most-recently finished T-2 entering the ANWA. Avery was one of the main subjects of the 2013 film, The Short Game. Finished T-9 at the Girl’s Junior PGA Championship and advanced to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Girls Junior in 2021.

Amari Avery smiles as she leaves the No. 12 tee during a practice round for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Friday, April 2, 2021. Photo by Augusta National

Jenny Bae

Age: 20

Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia

Education: Georgia, senior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Won the 2021 Georgia Women’s Amateur, then won the Georgia Women’s Open two days later. Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur, where she lost to eventual winner Jensen Castle. Has made at least six holes-in-one, the first age the age of 9.

Jenny Bae makes birdie on the 18th hole during the first round of stroke play at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

Hailey Borja

Age: 20

Hometown: Lake Forest, California

Education: Michigan, junior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Michigan junior earned two top-six finishes last fall and wrapped up her sophomore season in style with a tie for fifth during stroke play at the NCAA Championship.

Borja taught herself crochet to deal with anxiety and makes headcovers.

Phoebe Brinker

Age: 20

Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware

Education: Duke, sophomore

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Was an All-American as a freshman last season for Duke following three top-five finishes. Brinker is the niece of Suzy Whaley, the first female president of the PGA of America (2018-2020).

Duke’s Phoebe Brinker. (Photo: Duke Athletics)

Jensen Castle

Age: 21

Hometown: West Columbia, South Carolina

Education: Kentucky, junior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Led Kentucky to its first NCAA Championship in 29 years then won the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur to cap an impressive 2021. Her favorite club is her putter, which will come in handy if she makes the cut for Saturday.

Jensen Castle poses with the Robert Cox Trophy after defeating Yu-Chiang Hou 2 and 1 in the final match at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

Briana Chacon

Age: 20

Hometown: Whittier, California

Education: Oregon

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Has three top-10 finishes this season and enters the ANWA off a T-5 finish. Fourth All-American in program history in 2021 after five top-10 finishes and went 3-0 at the 2019 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup.

Oregon’s Briana Chacon. (Photo: Nate Krueger/GoDucks.com)

Anna Davis

Age: 16

Hometown: Spring Valley, CA

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Ranked second in the AJGA Rolex Rankings and won the Girls Junior PGA Championship last July. Member of the 2021 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team. Has a twin brother, Billy. Made two holes-in-one in a matter of six weeks when she was 11.

Anna Davis, Girls Junior PGA (PGA of America photo)

Megha Ganne

Age: 18

Hometown: Holmdel, New Jersey

Education: Stanford commit

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

Ganne played her way into the final group in the final round of last year’s U.S. Women’s Open, finished T-14 and earned low amateur honors and has history at Augusta after competing last year at the ANWA and as a four-time Drive, Chip and Putt national finalist.

Rachel Heck

Age: 20

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

Education: Stanford, sophomore

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

Has an astounding eight wins in just two years at Stanford, including the final three events of her freshman 2021 season: Pac-12 Championship, NCAA Stanford Regional and the NCAA individual title. Earned the Annika Award as the women’s college golfer of the year then finished T-3 at last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Involved in the Air Force ROTC and has said in the past that she would serve in the Air Force Reserve one weekend a month while on the LPGA and might “occasionally get deployed for a couple months.” Older sister, Abby, played at Notre Dame.

Julia Johnson

Age: 22

Hometown: St. Gabriel, Louisiana

Education: Ole Miss

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

Helped lead Ole Miss to its first NCAA Championship last year and began this season with a win at one of the strongest fields in women’s college golf, the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.

Ole Miss golfer Julia Johnson tees off on the third hole during the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship Final at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Auston Kim

Age: 21

Hometown: St. Augustine, Florida

Education: Vanderbilt, senior

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

Earned top-five finishes in three of six starts this year. Made the cut in her ANWA debut last year. Older sister, August, played at Purdue and now competes professionally.

Auston Kim and her caddie August Kim during the first round at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club (Jackrabbit Course) in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Chris Keane/USGA)

Irene Kim

Age: 21

Hometown: La Palma, California

Education: Northwestern, junior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Was a Golfweek All-American and conference player of the year last season thanks to four top-five finishes. 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Northwestern’s Irene Kim. (Photo: Northwestern Women’s Golf)

Rachel Kuehn

Age: 20

Hometown: Asheville, North Carolina

Education: Wake Forest, junior

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

A four-time winner at Wake Forest, Kuehn was also stroke-play medalist at last year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur and won the 2020 North & South Women’s Amateur. Member of Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup and Curtis Cup.

Rachel Kuehn poses with her medal following stroke play at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York. (Photo: Darren Carroll/USGA)

Beth Lillie

Age: 23

Hometown: Fullerton, California

Education: Virginia, Grad Student

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Finished top-10 at last year’s NCAA Championship, earned four top-10 finishes to earn All-American honors. Worked as a video intern for the Virginia football team last fall. Won’t play a round with a new glove and is missing a spike in her shoes.

Beth Lillie (Photo courtesy UVA Athletics)

Antonia Malate

Age: 21

Hometown: Seaside, California

Education: San Jose State, senior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Began this season with consecutive top-five finishes. Won the 2021 West Coast Women’s Amateur and was runner-up at the California Women’s Championship and was an all-conference selection in 2020-21.

San Jose State’s Antonia Malate. (Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA)

Ashley Menne

Age: 20

Hometown: Surprise, Arizona

Education: Arizona State, sophomore

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Finished second earlier this year at the Lampkin Invitational. Finished second Sunday in the Ping/ASU Invitational, two shots back of teammate Alexandra Forsterling. Defended her stroke-play title at the 2021 Arizona Women’s State Amateur and finished top-five at last year’s NCAA Championship. Was also the lone player to win her match in the NCAA Championship match-play quarterfinals against Duke. Nickname is Mighty Mouse.

Arizona State golfer Ashley Menne putts on the tenth green during the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Emilia Migliaccio

Age: 22

Hometown: Cary, North Carolina

Education: Wake Forest, Graduate Student

ANWA history: 3rd appearance

Lost in a playoff at last year’s ANWA to champion Tsubasa Kajitani. Will use her fifth year of eligibility during the 2022-2023 season after a four-year career that featured five wins, including the 2019 ACC Championship. After losing in the Round of 32 at last year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur, Migliaccio worked as an on-course reporter for Golf Channel.

Anna Morgan

Age: 20

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Education: Furman, junior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Won her first college event at the Lady Paladin Invitational last fall aided by an ace in the first round. Finished runner-up in the 2021 North & South Women’s Amateur and reached the Round of 32 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Furman’s Anna Morgan. (Photo: Jeremy Fleming via Furman Women’s Golf)

Katherine Muzi

Age: 21

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Education: USC, senior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Earned her first college win at the Pac-12 preview last fall. Won the Southern California Women’s Match Play and reached match play in the North & South Women’s Amateur in 2021. Enjoys playing the piano.

USC’s Katherine Muzi. (Photo: Josh McGillen/USC Athletics)

Mychael O'Berry

Age: 22

Hometown: Hoover, Alabama

Education: Auburn, senior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Has two top-20 finishes this season. Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 North & South Women’s Amateur. Earned two top-five finishes last year.

Auburn’s Mychael O’Berry. (Photo: Vasha Vunt via Auburn Women’s Golf)

Alexa Pano

Age: 17

Hometown: Lake Worth, Florida

ANWA history: 3rd appearance

Three-time Drive, Chip & Putt finalist and two-time champion at Augusta National. Was runner-up in the AJGA’s Girls Junior Championship and Tournament of Champions, advanced to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior and represented the U.S. Junior Solheim Cup and Junior Ryder Cup teams in 2021. Also competed in two LPGA events. Was one of the main subjects of the 2013 film, The Short Game.

Alexa Pano tees off on the second hole during the third round of the 2021 Mackie Construction Professional Golf Classic at the Abilene Country Club South Course.

Amanda Sambach

Age: 19

Hometown: Pinehurst, North Carolina

Education: Virginia, freshman

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

Has two top-10 finishes (four in the top-25) in seven starts this season. Won the AJGA’s Girls Junior Championship in 2021. Won the North & South Junior Amateur in 2020.

Amanda Sambach after winning the Rolex Girls Junior. (AJGA photo)

Megan Schofill

Age: 20

Hometown: Monticello, Florida

Education: Auburn, junior

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

Finished T-3 at The Ally earlier this year. Semifinalist of the North & South Women’s Amateur in 2021. Three-time winner in 2020 where she was named an honorable mention All-American and first team All-SEC.

Megan Schofill, Auburn.

Aneka Seumanutafa

Age: 21

Hometown: Emmitsburg, Maryland

Education: Ohio State, senior

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

First Team All-Big Ten last year and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open. 2019 third team All-American and conference freshman of the year. Her parents named her after Annika Sorenstam.

Aneka Seumanutafa plays the first ball to start the first round of stroke play at the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Photo: USGA/Chris Keane)

Erica Shepherd

Age: 21

Hometown: Greenwood, Indiana

Education: Duke, junior

ANWA history: 3rd appearance

Has improved each year at the ANWA with finishes of T-23 in 2019 and T-16 in 2021. Named an All-American and All-ACC player after a win at the Gamecock Intercollegiate and two additional top-10 finishes. Made the cut in the Epson Tour’s Donald Ross Classic. Won the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior and won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball with teammate Megan Furtney. Older brother plays for Indiana.

Erica Shepherd at the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Ivy Shepherd

Age: 21

Hometown: Peachtree City, Georgia

Education: Clemson, senior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Turns 22 a week after the ANWA. Began the year on a streak of 13 consecutive top 25 finishes, finished 15th in the first event of the year then lost the streak in the second event. Semifinalist at the 2020 North & South Women’s Amateur.

Bailey Shoemaker

Age: 17

Hometown: Dade City, Florida

Education: USC (Commit)

ANWA history: 1st appearance

High school junior started the year with a runner-up at the Dustin Johnson World Junior. Won two AJGA events and advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Girls’ Junior. Drive, Chip & Putt National Finalist in 2018.

Ellie Slama

Age: 23

Hometown: Salem, Oregon

Education: Oregon State, senior

ANWA history: 3rd appearance

Finished inside the top-20 in all four starts to begin this season and made the cut at the LPGA’s Portland Classic. Won the Oregon State Amateur for the third time in the four years in 2021.

Ellie Slama participates in a practice round for the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Augusta National)

Latanna Stone

Age: 20

Hometown: Riverview, Florida

Education: LSU

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Drive, Chip & Putt National finalist in 2014. Won the Dixie Women’s Amateur to end 2021 and began 2022 with a title defense at the Women’s Orlando International Amateur in January. All-American last season with five top-10 finishes.

Latanna Stone won the Orlando International Women’s Amateur.

Crystal Wang

Age: 21

Hometown: Diamond Bar, California

Education: Illinois, senior

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Has two top-five finishes this season and finished third in the Illinois Women’s Open last year. Dream job is to be a food critic.

Crystal Wang of Illinois. (Photo: Craig Pessman/Illinois Athletics)

Yana Wilson

Age: 15

Hometown: Henderson, Nevada

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Two-time Drive, Chip & Putt national champion in 2019 and 2021. Won more than 100 junior tournaments before she turned 14. Finished in the top-five at the U.S. Girls’ Junior and the Girls Junior PGA Championship last year.

Nick Faldo poses with Yana Wilson from Henderson, Nevada. She won the Girls 12-13 age group during the finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)

Rose Zhang

Age: 18

Hometown: Irvine, California

Education: Stanford, freshman

ANWA history: 2nd appearance

The No. 1 player in the world. Finished one stroke out of the playoff at last year’s ANWA. The first golfer in Stanford history to win each of her first three college starts. Made the cut at the 2021 Evian Championship. Won the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior and 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Stanford’s Rose Zhang.

Avery Zweig

Age: 15

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

ANWA history: 1st appearance

Three-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist. Was an alternate for the U.S. Women’s Open last year and won four events, including the AJGA’s Annika Invitational. Wants to model her career off Sorenstam’s.