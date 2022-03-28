Meet the field: Americans competing in the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur
The world’s best women’s amateur golfers are once again bound for Augusta, Georgia.
The third Augusta National Women’s Amateur tees off this week with 42 of the top-50 players in the women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking all dreaming of that trip down Magnolia Lane.
The field of 72 – 33 Americans and 39 internationals – will play two rounds of stroke play at nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31, with the top-30 players advancing to the final round on Saturday, April 2. The entire field of 72 will play Augusta National for a practice round Friday, April 1.
Get to know the players in the field from the United States.
(Editor’s Note: The International field list will post Tuesday, March 29)
Amari Avery
Age: 18
Hometown: Riverside, California
Education: USC, freshman
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
Joined the Trojans as a spring semester freshman and in five events earned consecutive wins and most-recently finished T-2 entering the ANWA. Avery was one of the main subjects of the 2013 film, The Short Game. Finished T-9 at the Girl’s Junior PGA Championship and advanced to the Round of 16 at the U.S. Girls Junior in 2021.
Jenny Bae
Age: 20
Hometown: Suwanee, Georgia
Education: Georgia, senior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Won the 2021 Georgia Women’s Amateur, then won the Georgia Women’s Open two days later. Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur, where she lost to eventual winner Jensen Castle. Has made at least six holes-in-one, the first age the age of 9.
Hailey Borja
Age: 20
Hometown: Lake Forest, California
Education: Michigan, junior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Michigan junior earned two top-six finishes last fall and wrapped up her sophomore season in style with a tie for fifth during stroke play at the NCAA Championship.
Borja taught herself crochet to deal with anxiety and makes headcovers.
Phoebe Brinker
Age: 20
Hometown: Wilmington, Delaware
Education: Duke, sophomore
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Was an All-American as a freshman last season for Duke following three top-five finishes. Brinker is the niece of Suzy Whaley, the first female president of the PGA of America (2018-2020).
Jensen Castle
Age: 21
Hometown: West Columbia, South Carolina
Education: Kentucky, junior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Led Kentucky to its first NCAA Championship in 29 years then won the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur to cap an impressive 2021. Her favorite club is her putter, which will come in handy if she makes the cut for Saturday.
Briana Chacon
Age: 20
Hometown: Whittier, California
Education: Oregon
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Has three top-10 finishes this season and enters the ANWA off a T-5 finish. Fourth All-American in program history in 2021 after five top-10 finishes and went 3-0 at the 2019 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup.
Anna Davis
Age: 16
Hometown: Spring Valley, CA
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Ranked second in the AJGA Rolex Rankings and won the Girls Junior PGA Championship last July. Member of the 2021 U.S. Junior Solheim Cup team. Has a twin brother, Billy. Made two holes-in-one in a matter of six weeks when she was 11.
Megha Ganne
Age: 18
Hometown: Holmdel, New Jersey
Education: Stanford commit
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
Ganne played her way into the final group in the final round of last year’s U.S. Women’s Open, finished T-14 and earned low amateur honors and has history at Augusta after competing last year at the ANWA and as a four-time Drive, Chip and Putt national finalist.
Rachel Heck
Age: 20
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Education: Stanford, sophomore
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
Has an astounding eight wins in just two years at Stanford, including the final three events of her freshman 2021 season: Pac-12 Championship, NCAA Stanford Regional and the NCAA individual title. Earned the Annika Award as the women’s college golfer of the year then finished T-3 at last year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Involved in the Air Force ROTC and has said in the past that she would serve in the Air Force Reserve one weekend a month while on the LPGA and might “occasionally get deployed for a couple months.” Older sister, Abby, played at Notre Dame.
Julia Johnson
Age: 22
Hometown: St. Gabriel, Louisiana
Education: Ole Miss
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
Helped lead Ole Miss to its first NCAA Championship last year and began this season with a win at one of the strongest fields in women’s college golf, the ANNIKA Intercollegiate.
Auston Kim
Age: 21
Hometown: St. Augustine, Florida
Education: Vanderbilt, senior
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
Earned top-five finishes in three of six starts this year. Made the cut in her ANWA debut last year. Older sister, August, played at Purdue and now competes professionally.
Irene Kim
Age: 21
Hometown: La Palma, California
Education: Northwestern, junior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Was a Golfweek All-American and conference player of the year last season thanks to four top-five finishes. 2020 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Rachel Kuehn
Age: 20
Hometown: Asheville, North Carolina
Education: Wake Forest, junior
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
A four-time winner at Wake Forest, Kuehn was also stroke-play medalist at last year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur and won the 2020 North & South Women’s Amateur. Member of Team USA at the Arnold Palmer Cup and Curtis Cup.
Beth Lillie
Age: 23
Hometown: Fullerton, California
Education: Virginia, Grad Student
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Finished top-10 at last year’s NCAA Championship, earned four top-10 finishes to earn All-American honors. Worked as a video intern for the Virginia football team last fall. Won’t play a round with a new glove and is missing a spike in her shoes.
Antonia Malate
Age: 21
Hometown: Seaside, California
Education: San Jose State, senior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Began this season with consecutive top-five finishes. Won the 2021 West Coast Women’s Amateur and was runner-up at the California Women’s Championship and was an all-conference selection in 2020-21.
Ashley Menne
Age: 20
Hometown: Surprise, Arizona
Education: Arizona State, sophomore
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Finished second earlier this year at the Lampkin Invitational. Finished second Sunday in the Ping/ASU Invitational, two shots back of teammate Alexandra Forsterling. Defended her stroke-play title at the 2021 Arizona Women’s State Amateur and finished top-five at last year’s NCAA Championship. Was also the lone player to win her match in the NCAA Championship match-play quarterfinals against Duke. Nickname is Mighty Mouse.
Emilia Migliaccio
Age: 22
Hometown: Cary, North Carolina
Education: Wake Forest, Graduate Student
ANWA history: 3rd appearance
Lost in a playoff at last year’s ANWA to champion Tsubasa Kajitani. Will use her fifth year of eligibility during the 2022-2023 season after a four-year career that featured five wins, including the 2019 ACC Championship. After losing in the Round of 32 at last year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur, Migliaccio worked as an on-course reporter for Golf Channel.
Anna Morgan
Age: 20
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Education: Furman, junior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Won her first college event at the Lady Paladin Invitational last fall aided by an ace in the first round. Finished runner-up in the 2021 North & South Women’s Amateur and reached the Round of 32 in the U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Katherine Muzi
Age: 21
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Education: USC, senior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Earned her first college win at the Pac-12 preview last fall. Won the Southern California Women’s Match Play and reached match play in the North & South Women’s Amateur in 2021. Enjoys playing the piano.
Mychael O'Berry
Age: 22
Hometown: Hoover, Alabama
Education: Auburn, senior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Has two top-20 finishes this season. Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2021 North & South Women’s Amateur. Earned two top-five finishes last year.
Alexa Pano
Age: 17
Hometown: Lake Worth, Florida
ANWA history: 3rd appearance
Three-time Drive, Chip & Putt finalist and two-time champion at Augusta National. Was runner-up in the AJGA’s Girls Junior Championship and Tournament of Champions, advanced to the Round of 16 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior and represented the U.S. Junior Solheim Cup and Junior Ryder Cup teams in 2021. Also competed in two LPGA events. Was one of the main subjects of the 2013 film, The Short Game.
Amanda Sambach
Age: 19
Hometown: Pinehurst, North Carolina
Education: Virginia, freshman
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
Has two top-10 finishes (four in the top-25) in seven starts this season. Won the AJGA’s Girls Junior Championship in 2021. Won the North & South Junior Amateur in 2020.
Megan Schofill
Age: 20
Hometown: Monticello, Florida
Education: Auburn, junior
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
Finished T-3 at The Ally earlier this year. Semifinalist of the North & South Women’s Amateur in 2021. Three-time winner in 2020 where she was named an honorable mention All-American and first team All-SEC.
Aneka Seumanutafa
Age: 21
Hometown: Emmitsburg, Maryland
Education: Ohio State, senior
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
First Team All-Big Ten last year and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open. 2019 third team All-American and conference freshman of the year. Her parents named her after Annika Sorenstam.
Erica Shepherd
Age: 21
Hometown: Greenwood, Indiana
Education: Duke, junior
ANWA history: 3rd appearance
Has improved each year at the ANWA with finishes of T-23 in 2019 and T-16 in 2021. Named an All-American and All-ACC player after a win at the Gamecock Intercollegiate and two additional top-10 finishes. Made the cut in the Epson Tour’s Donald Ross Classic. Won the 2017 U.S. Girls’ Junior and won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball with teammate Megan Furtney. Older brother plays for Indiana.
Ivy Shepherd
Age: 21
Hometown: Peachtree City, Georgia
Education: Clemson, senior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Turns 22 a week after the ANWA. Began the year on a streak of 13 consecutive top 25 finishes, finished 15th in the first event of the year then lost the streak in the second event. Semifinalist at the 2020 North & South Women’s Amateur.
Bailey Shoemaker
Age: 17
Hometown: Dade City, Florida
Education: USC (Commit)
ANWA history: 1st appearance
High school junior started the year with a runner-up at the Dustin Johnson World Junior. Won two AJGA events and advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Girls’ Junior. Drive, Chip & Putt National Finalist in 2018.
Ellie Slama
Age: 23
Hometown: Salem, Oregon
Education: Oregon State, senior
ANWA history: 3rd appearance
Finished inside the top-20 in all four starts to begin this season and made the cut at the LPGA’s Portland Classic. Won the Oregon State Amateur for the third time in the four years in 2021.
Latanna Stone
Age: 20
Hometown: Riverview, Florida
Education: LSU
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Drive, Chip & Putt National finalist in 2014. Won the Dixie Women’s Amateur to end 2021 and began 2022 with a title defense at the Women’s Orlando International Amateur in January. All-American last season with five top-10 finishes.
Crystal Wang
Age: 21
Hometown: Diamond Bar, California
Education: Illinois, senior
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Has two top-five finishes this season and finished third in the Illinois Women’s Open last year. Dream job is to be a food critic.
Yana Wilson
Age: 15
Hometown: Henderson, Nevada
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Two-time Drive, Chip & Putt national champion in 2019 and 2021. Won more than 100 junior tournaments before she turned 14. Finished in the top-five at the U.S. Girls’ Junior and the Girls Junior PGA Championship last year.
Rose Zhang
Age: 18
Hometown: Irvine, California
Education: Stanford, freshman
ANWA history: 2nd appearance
The No. 1 player in the world. Finished one stroke out of the playoff at last year’s ANWA. The first golfer in Stanford history to win each of her first three college starts. Made the cut at the 2021 Evian Championship. Won the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior and 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur.
Avery Zweig
Age: 15
Hometown: McKinney, Texas
ANWA history: 1st appearance
Three-time Drive, Chip & Putt national finalist. Was an alternate for the U.S. Women’s Open last year and won four events, including the AJGA’s Annika Invitational. Wants to model her career off Sorenstam’s.
