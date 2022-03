Carlos Sainz has said that the FIA must make in-race rulings “more efficiently” after feeling that both he and Sergio Perez were hampered during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.As the pair began to jostle for a potential place on the podium, Red Bull’s Perez had overtaken Sainz’s Ferrari during a safety car period.That meant the Mexican was required to hand the place back.However the FIA did not allow Perez to do so until after racing resumed, four laps after the original move was made. It meant that Perez had to allow Sainz to pass after the green flag waved, denying...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO