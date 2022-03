WEDNESDAY: As the storm system begins to pull away from central and southwest Mississippi – expect a gradual improvement in conditions through the day. Brisk westerly breezes will flow in behind the low pressure, helping to usher in the cooler air. Morning 40s will only manage the lower to middle 60s by afternoon as skies eventually turn partly sunny skies north; mostly sunny south. Skies will eventually clear with lows falling back to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO