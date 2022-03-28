Tech/Apollo Prom & Graduation Will Resemble 2019 this Year

Benjamin Duane Hylden was given a 5% chance of living after a terrible car accident that crushed his face and body when he was just 16 years old. Ben was a promising basketball star when the accident happened, and something else happened to Ben that would change his life forever. If you've ever experienced a terrible tragedy, you won't want to miss this incredible event that is coming to our area this weekend.

PRINCETON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO