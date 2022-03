CHEYENNE – In an effort to further address the medical needs of veterans and to encourage them to seek medical care from the government, the VA Healthcare System recently opened an express care clinic in this city. The facility just finished its first month of operation after opening on Feb. 14, and any veteran can walk in on weekdays without an appointment. It does not replace primary care services or an emergency department, and it is a place to go for minor injuries or illnesses. ...

